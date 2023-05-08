A few years ago, I had an eye-opening experience and made a new friend at the same time. Being a speaker on sales related topics has provided me the wonderful
opportunity to travel around the world, meet fascinating people and the good fortune to share the stage with truly fascinating people.
Sometimes you meet other speakers who are so full of themselves it is difficult to even have a simple conversation. Not this time.
In this instance, there were a number of speakers that were hired for a particular conference in one of our Southern states. I have always tried to introduce myself to any other speakers that are there on the same day as my presentation. This way, not only do you have the chance to meet other professional speakers, but you can share your message to make sure we do not contradict each other. In addition, we do not want to bore the audience with similar material that we are presenting for the event.
The other speaker in this case was Ken (Coach) Carter. The minute we met, the chemistry was there for both of us. His genuine smile is infectious and made you feel like his longtime friend. His story is fascinating, a very sincere guy with high energy and amazing charisma and an incredible movie about him that is a wonderful representation of his life journey.
The movie, “Coach Carter” is a 2005 American biographical teen sports drama film starring Samuel L. Jackson and directed by Thomas Carter (no relation). The film is based on the true story of Richmond High School basketball coach Ken Carter (played by Jackson), who made headlines in 1999 for suspending his undefeated high school basketball team due to poor academic results.
When we both finished presenting, we decided to sit in the back of the room and listen to the other speakers, but we also wanted to watch the audience and how it reacted as well. By sitting in the back, we can witness if the audience was actually paying attention or just engaged with their iPhones under the table, pretending that they were truly listening.
This one speaker was going on and on how great he was and how he saved so many big companies with his sensational methods and strategies. In other words his ego was way over the top and he was losing the audience. Being turned off with his message as well, I then asked Coach if he ever saved any companies like this guy. He laughed and with his irresistible smile he stated, “Hell no.”
They saved us.
We both realized that we have never saved any companies or transformed them for eternity. Sure, we might make an impact or even have a client look at things differently.
Maybe the businesses we worked with might implement a few of the ideas we were discussing at the conference. But change them ... hell no.
As we kept our insightful conversation going, we both realized that all the companies and people we have worked with up to this point have saved us. Think about it, aren’t we all a product of our life experiences? Whether it’s our personal life or the world of business, our experiences are what molds and shapes us, which provides the thought process to hopefully move forward in our endeavors.
Implement good and throw out bad.
I cannot speak for other consultants or sales trainers, but why not copy and replicate what works and try not to implement what fails? Yes, as we both looked back at our respective client lists on our iPads we determined that we are just the products of experience and our journey in our careers. All we can do is listen, observe and absorb the ideas and notions of what has favorable results and try not to replicate what might fail to succeed.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.