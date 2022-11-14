Recently I received an email that was far different from all the others that I have gotten over the years. I do read each and everyone and get to back to everyone that I am able to.
This particular email made me reflect and say, “Wow, this is a sit back, soak it in and try not to forget these words.
“Mr. Becker,
“I just wanted to thank you for your recent article titled, “True salespeople put the customer first” as it was spot on. I am coming to the end of my career and have realized my best trainer was my youngest son, who was born with Aspergers a mild form of autism. Over the past 22 years he has taught me patience, how to really listen and empathy. I went from the hotshot sales person who thought he knew how to close a sale, to something far different.
“Today it’s about enjoying the process, listening to customers and often repeat it back to them to make sure I clearly understand, and if we meet their needs the sale ends up as a mutual agreement…no need for a heavy close.”
The rest of his beautiful email continues about his selling career and his personal journey, but he got me with his first paragraph. What a lesson for all of us.
We are all the students and everyone we meet are the teachers. It does not matter how old the teacher is, what their gender, color, religious or political beliefs are as long as we can hear their message and take something away from it. I know (like myself) that you have all learned “forgotten” messages from our children. Their innocence at how they look at things is so refreshing and eye-opening at the same time.
We can learn directly and indirectly from others. This is also referred to as observational learning. Direct learning occurs when you ask someone for their advice and try to repeat what they did. Indirect learning is when you just observe what someone did.
What we can do to learn from others:
• Watch people around you: By observing people you notice their habits, personalities and things you might admire about them.
• Value everyone you meet: This might include seeing difference as something positive. Trying to understand how others think and feel and what is important to them.
• Ask for someone else’s point of view: Try to view the issue and situation both from your own perspective and the other persons’ perspectives. It shows that you really understand their thoughts and feelings.
• Get to know the people around you: The more you know about them the deeper your relationships can be. Everyone has “a story.” Be interested and they will appreciate your sincerity and compassion.
• Welcome constructive criticism: Shut your mouth, close down your defenses and listen to what they really have to say. To grow as a person we all have to constantly tweak our bad habits.
• Reflect on your own strengths and weaknesses: Knowing one’s strengths and our weaknesses gives us a better understanding of ourselves and how we can constantly improve and makes progress as we age.
• Change what didn’t work in the past: Why keep doing something if it does not work? If you have a problem with talking too much, practice listening. This list can be as long as you want it to be and what you are willing to change.
• Keep doing the things that work: We have all heard the term, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” I agree, but with today’s technological world, we can constantly give ourselves minor upgrades.
