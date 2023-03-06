Do you really care about your customers or just how much profit you will make at their expense?
Recently, a well-know business decided did something that truly amazed me.
A low-cost airline will no longer let customers call a phone number in order to speak with a live agent. While the airline is known for its cost-cutting measures, most major airlines still operate customer service lines. Customers will instead have to rely on other ways to contact the airline; a chatbot on its website, a live chat available 24/7, its social media channels and even WhatsApp.
They said that the cost-cutting measure “enables us to ensure our customers get the information they need as expeditiously and efficiently as possible.” They feel that “most customers” preferred communicating through online channels. When customers call the airline’s now-disconnected customer service line, they hear a prerecorded message telling travelers about the other options they have for contacting the airline.
This will be a fascinating business experience to watch over the next year or so. My gut feeling is that it will backfire and many customers will not want to fly them simply due to the inconvenience of not having a “live person” to talk to, or if there is a cancellation (which you can guarantee) the customers will have frustrating outcomes or experiences.
Now with that said, if the airline decides to put in place “award-winning” customer service policies favoring the customer and making any online experience hassle free and easy to navigate, we might be entering a new phase of digital interaction with a “people first” attitude through using an app. The companies that can truly offer award-winning customer service digitally with as little hassle as possible will be the front-runners. Tesla seems to be keeping their digital interaction with its customers a very smooth and seamless experience, but you can always talk to a live person if you desire.
The only problem with this “no live person” approach is that it is simply transitional and does not do anything to ensure customer loyalty.
Customer loyalty happens when there is an ongoing emotional relationship between you and your customer. This manifests itself when a customer repeatedly purchase from you versus your competitors. Customer loyalty is always the result of a customer’s positive experience with you and the goal to create trust.
What does customer service mean to you and your business?
Pretty much every business seems to say that they are customer service focused and always have the customer experience in mind. If that was true wouldn’t we have great experiences all the time?
Sadly, it is not the norm and when we (rarely) have over-the-top customer service where we are thrilled, tell others and remain loyal to that person or company. Trust me, these companies exist, the only problem is we have to think about the last time we engaged with a company that really “walked the talk.”
What are the 5 C’s of customer service?
• Care
• Culture
• Communication
• Compassion
• Compensation
Without going into too much detail with the above five C’s, they are pretty much common sense. In this case of the low cost airline saying that they will not have any more “live” communication, that’s fine but at the same time you are letting your customers know that they are getting what they paid for. I do not expect Nordstrom service at Walmart or fine dining at Taco Bell, but should we compare all airlines as the same setting us up for possible disappointment?
As you and your company think about (customer service) policy decisions, try to put the customer experience first and work backward.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.