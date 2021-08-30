If you want to be a great CEO, you need to act like one. This is true whether you run a huge Fortune 100 company or a small business that employs only seven people. The definition of CEO doesn’t describe how many people are on the payroll, rather it states:

A CEO, the highest-ranking person in a company or other institution, ultimately responsible for making managerial decisions.

With respect to the many hats or roles the CEO wears or is responsible for, the most important one is being able to come up with a vision for the company, setting it’s direction and then leading or inspiring the staff to achieve the goals that have been set.

These ideas are not new. The have been discussed from so many superstars, including Warren Buffet, Jack Welch, Howard Schultz, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and the list is endless.

The big three ideas are:

Let People Make Decisions

Give your employees independence or autonomy. After you have set the vision, let them go and do the best the can to accomplish the goals that you have set for the company.

Once you hire the right people who are a good fit for the job, you need to train them and then trust them to do their job. It is OK to inspect the process without being a micromanager.

Delegate

To establish trust, you must show that you do trust. This is easily accomplished while delegating to people and feel comfortable that they can do their job without your interference. The more people that can accomplish this on their own or with their team, the better they feel about themselves. Completing a task or a project, whether it’s business related or personal, does provide a sense of accomplishment with a degree of satisfaction.

Hire for Honesty, Integrity, Sound Judgment

Who wants drama at work? It just seems that some people create it while others avoid it. It’s pretty simple when you have people always trying to do the right thing. Two of the best lines I ever heard was “a corporation is a piece of paper while a company is truly made up of people” and “you are only as good as your worst employee.” Integrity is No. 1 on the list for hiring qualities since it cannot be taught or trained. Next, is work ethic and look for common sense, which cannot be instilled either.

The leader, CEO, person In charge, big kahuna, supreme commander or whatever title you like, will serve at it’s best when you are out of their office and meeting with people, whether its your staff or customers. The more visible you are and hands on, the more you will know about the people you are dealing with.

You don’t need to constantly teach or educate, in fact you might be better off listening and you will learn so much more about them and what makes them tick. Think of it like a sports team, the better the players, the harder they play (without mistakes), the more games they will win.

We always want to work harder for people that we like and respect, so never forget that.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.