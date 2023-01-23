Are you feeling the same way that I am?
For older people, we can reflect to the way it used to be. For younger people, you do not have a frame of reference to compare the good old days to today.
Let’s begin my rant by bringing in my wife and how she changed the game (and many people will agree) on circumventing the customer service experience.
She joked with me the other day and said that she ordered a FedEx truck online and it will be delivered by Amazon today.
Almost all of her purchases, including grocery shopping is over the internet. She rarely goes into a store unless it is a special circumstance. Buying online is easier for her and there is a simple reason for this.
No people to deal with.
That did not used to be the case and if you wanted something prior to mid 1990s you got into your car, drove to the store and bought it. Upon entering the store, there were people ready and willing to help you until the end of the purchase when they rang you up. Today, good luck finding people and then if you do, you now have to wait in line to pay for your purchase. If the item you bought wasn’t to your satisfaction, you took it back and had to wait in another line for customer service.
No lines to wait in buying with your computer, iPad or smartphone.
We have slowly been pushed to do things differently. Think about it, before the COVID-19 pandemic, did you ever imagine not walking down a grocery aisle again, and instead shopping for food on your phone? Now, all you do is drive to the store and they will load it in your car and away you go. The only person you talk to is the one who is loading the bags in your car to say thank you
But wait, here’s more.
You get home and a few of the things you ordered were not there, but the receipt says you paid for them.
What now? It’s smile and dial time.
As frustrated as you are, it’s about to get worse. Now, you have to talk to someone and hopefully get help, or as we used to call it, customer service. What will the experience be like and how long will you be on hold, or how many voice prompts will you have to go through just to talk to someone? Will they help you and do have to return to the store, or will they bring the items they forgot to load to your home?
Better yet, call the local number provided to get customer service.
Are you now talking to someone in the Philippines, India, Ireland or another state?
Plan to be rerouted and not even knowing what part of the globe you are having a conversation.
Have you had an issue with an airline regarding a flight cancellation or a problem with a utility company, cellphone provider or a cable company? Was it resolved quickly with a live person answering the phone only after a couple of rings or was it a 20-minute yuck-yuck of being annoyed after being bounced around, or just waiting on hold with no one even picking up the phone?
Don’t get me wrong, I love technology and what it can do for us in so many ways that it could not years ago. But, you can bet when I find a company with great customer service that you can talk to a person – if needed – and you know that it will be hassle free, that will be my go-to place of business.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.