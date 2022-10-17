Every salesperson thinks they are great at what they do. Trust me, over the 700,000 salespeople that I have trained or worked with, I have never heard one say, “Hey Hal, I am just not that good, in fact I really could use training and should immerse myself into studying the principles of salesmanship.”
Most salespeople are self-taught. Sure, the company provides product knowledge or brochures used to sell the product or service, but where do they learn selling skills. The worst scenario possible is another “average” salesperson at the company teaching the new hires “how they have done it.”
We all know if you want to be great at something – not just good – you need to learn the proper skills or the right way to perform something, then practice, practice, practice.
This can apply to any profession, hobby or personal passion.
Below is a simple comparison of what good salespeople might do day to day and then what the great salespeople seem to do differently.
|Good Salespeople
Great Salespeople
|Respond Quickly
|Anticipate
|Grow
|Explode
|Are Liked
|Are Respected
|Are Tough
|Are Resilient
|Get Quick “Yeses”
|Get Quick “Nos”
|Are Time Managers
Are Time Maniacs
|Try/Work Hard
|Accomplish
|Have A Nice Paycheck
Have An Amazing Paycheck
|Are Constantly Selling
Are Constantly Asking Questions
|Set Goals
|Exceed Goals
|Has Great Product Knowledge
Has Great Customer Knowledge
|Sells Customers
Helps Customers
I have always preached to salespeople by asking them, “What do you want from your career and how much are you willing to invest?” Not just money, but time and diligence to raise above everyone else. No matter what it is with respect to your life, great performers work harder and spend more time devoted to their goals and subsequent achievements. Success is directly attributed to the time you work to accomplish your goals, dreams, objectives or aspirations.
Similar to being in great shape, athletes work different parts of their body when they are in a gym or working out at home. One day it might be arms, and the next day it might be chest or legs. After consistent physical training sessions, they will see results by the effort they have put into their daily activities.
Selling skills are very similar. One day, you might be catching up on updated product knowledge, and the next day, you are working on what questions you will be asking in the upcoming meeting with your customer. Maybe the next day you are formulating a new trial close or better ways to handle the objections you are anticipating in the sales call.
Either way, great salespeople do more everyday to improve their selling style, ways to interact with existing and potential new customers, and continue to have personal growth. Regardless of your age, experience or how long you have been selling, it is never to late to up your game.
I remember having a conversation on a flight with a very famous drummer of a rock band. It has been around for well over 50 years. I asked Graeme Edge of The Moody Blues, “Are you a better drummer now playing the same songs or when you were younger and wrote the songs that you still perform? His answer was fascinating to me. He responded, “I had more passion playing then, but today I am a better drummer technically.”
It all comes down to practice and wanting to improve.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.