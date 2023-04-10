Why do some companies advertise and others do not? Not prepared to really answer that since I am not an expert in marketing, advertising or anything closely related. All I can do is provide some insight to my observations.
Naturally, you see companies advertise all the time, some once in a while and others might just advertise during the Super Bowl to announce to a large audience its company’s product or service.
On the other side of the spectrum, the following companies have never advertised. You know what they sell, their brand and are familiar with their product or service. For them traditional advertising isn’t a necessity. They don’t need to be on TV, radio or print ads in order to get customers in the door. Why? Because their quality, pricing structure and sticking to the fundamentals of what made them different to begin with.
Here are some examples of companies you should be familiar with that have never or rarely advertised:
Costco
Costco is the third-largest retail brand, not just in United States, but also worldwide. It has done that without advertising and has become the source of its pride. By not advertising, this allows it to reinvest back into the brand and pay a higher wage rate, which reduces employee turnover. Rather than marketing, Costco enlists membership.
With close to 90% of members renewing membership, its method is working.
Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe’s break all the rules for running a business and has been doing so since 1958. They do not have sales, never advertises and many times runs out of its popular products. It markets unique, quality products and offers fewer products than other stores, so customers become really familiar with its store brands. Its customers truly love shopping at its stores.
Tupperware
Earl Tupper began his business in 1946. It is a home products line that includes preparation, storage and serving products for the kitchen and home. The term “Tupperware” is typically referred to as plastic storage containers. Tupperware developed a direct marketing strategy to sell its products, known as the Tupperware party. This “direct selling” method of marketing products is done by hosting what is presented as a social event at which products will be offered for sale.
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce has been around for more than a hundred years. It has a reputation that the brand is a status symbol. But without advertising, everyone knows about the brand, while wealthy buy it, and the not-so-rich aspire to own one.
Zara
Zara opened its first store in 1975, and operates more than 2,000 stores in more than 75 countries.
Its brand is built on its reputation around the idea it can bring the latest fashion from runway to stores. It produces a limited number of each piece, creating a sense of urgency for customers. Meanwhile, its production utilizes low-cost material so it offers fashionable clothing at a reasonable cost.
Tesla
Rather than advertise, it uses media to advertise for itself and its products better than anyone else. Once you own a Tesla, you become a fan, rather than a customer.
Tommy’s Restaurant
This is a local, Cleveland Heights restaurant that opened in 1972. Personally, I have never seen an advertisement about its one and only location. It could have franchised due to its truly different menu and world-class milkshakes. Tommy’s is a fixture in the community and it’s never a disappointment, but a treat to go there for a meal.
So what’s the secret? Be different and excel to be the best.
If you found a formula that works for your customers, you really believe in what your company stands for, you can let it speak for itself. The question you have to ask, “Iour product or service strong enough for your customers to want to tell others?” If it is – like the ones above – you will be able to save your advertising budget and put the money you didn’t spend back into your company or employees.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.