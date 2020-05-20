So many businesses – small, large and even family-owned – have these things called mission statements, also known as vision statements. These companies tell you how good they are at customer service, how wonderful they are to their clients. They go on to tell you that they believe in their employees, they serve the community, and they do no wrong.

Everywhere I go, I see these mission statements. Companies go on ad nauseum about their wonderful customer service. The problem is, none of us can spend a weekend doing our errands without receiving poor service. So what’s going on here?

As I mentioned in my last book, everyone is just paying us “lip service.” Don’t tell me you are so committed to all this wonderful customer service and then still let me go on as an unsatisfied consumer. Mission statements don’t work – it is the employees who work, or in most cases, do not work!

There are three things necessary for customer service to be effective:

1. Customer service is not what you think, but what the customer thinks. This is so simple and powerful. Just ask the customer what she wants, rather than what you want to do for her. For example, if you go to a restaurant where you receive poor service or food, and the waiter asks, “How is everything?” and you tell him “not so good,” he might suggest a free dessert to compensate you. But maybe you are a diabetic and could go into a coma after eating that free dessert. Instead, the waiter should ask, “What would you like us to do for you?”

2. Customer service means doing more for the customer than the customer expects. If you want loyal customers, you must always exceed their expectations. Let’s say you took your car to the dealership for service and they either dropped it off at work for you or you picked it up. Imagine (yeah, right) they washed the car, vacuumed the interior, and maybe put a little Armor-All on the dashboard to brighten it up. Wouldn’t it be nice if companies did a little extra to show us they really want our business?

3. Remember the motto, “The customer is always right.” In truth, the customer is almost never right. But they are in charge. If you say no to a customer, say goodbye to his business now and probably forever. Customers do not want to be told no, they just want to be taken care of by someone who at least pretends to care and offers a competitive price.

Lets look at the only two mission statements I have seen that are fact and not fiction:

The Ritz-Carlton: Their mission statement is “We are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen.” They truly empower their employees by allowing them to spend whatever it takes to make a guest happy ($2,000 for front line staff and $5,000 for managers).

Cheryl & Company, Gourmet Foods and Gifts, headquartered in Westerville: This high-end cookie and gift company has a complicated mission statement: “Our mission is to be the best gourmet food and gift company ever.”

I’m kidding of course. This statement couldn’t be more simple to understand. That’s the point – keep it real, keep it simple, and keep it so the employees can actually become the mission statement. One of the sayings The Ritz-Carlton uses is so brilliant because it exemplifies that very idea. “Any employee who receives a customer complaint ‘owns’ the complaint.”

So my advice, regardless of the size of your company, is to throw out the mission statement and train your employees to heed what Nike urges: “Just do it.”

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.