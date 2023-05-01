Here’s a brief overview of Xerox sales training:
Xerox is a company that has been known for its innovative technology and solutions for businesses. As such, it is important for the sales team to be well-trained in order to effectively communicate and demonstrate the value of these products and services to potential customers.
Xerox sales training was designed to equip the sales team with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful in the field. The training program typically included both classroom-style training and on-the-job training, allowing sales representatives to learn the theory and then apply it in real-world situations.
The training program covered a wide range of topics, including product knowledge, sales techniques, and customer service. Sales representatives learned about the features and benefits of Xerox products and services, as well as how to effectively communicate this information to potential customers. They also learned how to identify and qualify leads, how to make effective presentations, and how to handle objections and close deals.
In addition to product and sales training, Xerox sales representatives also received training on customer service. They learn how to build and maintain strong relationships with customers, how to handle customer complaints and concerns, and how to provide excellent service throughout the sales process.
Xerox sales training was ongoing, with regular updates and refresher courses to keep the sales team up-to-date with the latest products, services and sales techniques. This ensured that the sales team was always prepared to offer the best solutions to its customers and achieve a high level of success in the field.
Overall, Xerox sales training was a comprehensive program that equipped the sales team with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful in the field. It provided a strong foundation for sales representatives to build on, enabling them to make effective presentations and provide excellent customer service.
My thoughts:
Xerox used to be a great technology company and like many such as PalmPilot, Blackberry, Compaq, Kodak, Polaroid and others, they lost their amazing luster and their lead in their field. Sure, you have to always be ahead of the completion, but Xerox and IBM were the best at training their sales force to sell their products and services.
In fact, speaking about technology, this entire article (above-before my thoughts:) was written (full discloser) by ChatGBT by just typing the words in their search titled “Tell me about Xerox sales training.”
Think we are in a nonstop forever changing world? Well guess what, you bet we are.
What this article represents to me was what happened in the original “Star Trek” TV show in 1966 when Captain Kirk said: “Computer, tell me about (in this case) the company Xerox and it’s sales training.”
The computer voice answers all his (or anyone else’s queries) with full sentence structure as ChatGBT does today. We are seeing just the beginning of a transformation in society with artificial intelligence as we did in with Google, when the company was formed in 1998.
Why the article you ask?
First off, I was trained by Xerox in the late 1970s and it was life-changing on what it offered me with respect to sales training that I have utilized for my entire life.
Secondly, you can have all the great technology in the world, and sometimes even if your sales force is well-trained you have to keep moving forward. It’s not just one major “thing” but many. The key is not to become complacent, and you need a great staff and culture to carry out the mission. Sure IBM and Xerox are still around, but are they as relevant and impressive as they were when they “owned” the market?
As Roseanne Roseannadanna (Gilda Radner) said on “Saturday Night Live,” “It’s always something.”
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.