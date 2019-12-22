The casting call for the role of Tiny Tim in this year’s London and Broadway revivals of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” read: “Applicants without a disability will not be considered.”

We now live in an era in which authenticity and representation have become entertainment industry watchwords. When “Miss Saigon” opened in London in 1989, an acclaimed white actor wearing prosthetics and makeup played the show’s leading man, an Asian. Now, producers mandate that only actors of Asian heritage play the roles of Asians on tour. Similarly, there is a concerted effort to cast LGBTTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer) characters with actors who identify as LGBTTQ.

So what’s a Jewish guy doing in the ensemble of the national tour of “Jersey Boys,” the backstage musical about four young Italian-Americans from New Jersey, who in the 1960s, formed the popular rock and pop band, The Four Seasons?

“Well, I’m doing about eight shows a week in 64 cities across 31 states,” says Justin Albinder in a phone interview from a tour stop in Washington, D.C. The national tour began in mid-October of last year at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati and runs through June.

“Jersey Boys” won the 2006 Tony Award and, when it closed in New York City in 2017, was the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history. During earlier visits to Playhouse Square in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2016, various incarnations of the national tour received standing ovations from sold-out houses.

In the show, the 23–year-old Albinder – a Long Island, N.Y. native and Ithaca College graduate – plays a young Joe Pesci, the future Hollywood actor and a childhood friend of band member Tommy DeVito, as well as 15 minor characters each night. He is also the understudy for lead singer Frankie Valli, which is a role he has played a handful of times on tour as well as in a regional production in Phoenix and with the Norwegian Cruise Lines prior to going on tour.

In light of contemporary political correctness, the quick-witted Albinder noted that he identifies as Italian “about eight times a week” and is not concerned about taking a role away from an actual Italian-American actor since “there are plenty to go around in this show” and no shortage of opportunities in the touring “A Bronx Tale.”

Although he is the only Jewish actor in this cast, Albinder is not the first Jewish cast member of a “Jersey Boys” tour, and confirms that no one is really keeping score.

A Jewish musician actually served as The Four Seasons’ keyboardist for seven years after original band member Bob Gaudio tired of touring during the group’s mid-1970s revival. One of the guys in the band even changed Lee Shapiro’s name to “Leesha Piro” to make it sound Italian.

So far, Albinder has not had to endure a name-change, largely because it is hard to turn it into anything close to Italian and there are probably union rules against such things. Nor has he ever found himself singing “Oy, What a Night” when performing The Four Seasons’ 1975 classic.

“Well, not yet anyway,” he adds. “The tour is young.”