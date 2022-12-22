Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Rain...becoming windy with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 7F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain...becoming windy with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 7F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.