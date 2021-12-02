We pride ourselves at the Cleveland Jewish News on the variety of voices of opinion that we bring to our readers on a regular basis. From Regina Brett writing on current issues and events, to Bob Abelman and Sheri Gross offering their views on our local culture and arts scene. Andy Baskin writes his take on sports, and former Clevelander Cliff Savren and international columnist Ben Cohen each write on their views regarding Israel and the Jewish Diaspora. And this is just to name a few, as you know.
It’s important that these voices offer a variety of viewpoints, that represent the marketplace of ideas relevant to the Jewish community. Today, I am pleased to introduce you to Jonathan S. Tobin who is going to add his conservative viewpoint to news of importance to you, our readers.
Tobin is an award-winning editor in chief of JNS.org and a senior contributor for The Federalist as well as a columnist for the New York Post, Newsweek, Haaretz and Israel Hayom. He is also a regular contributor to the Washington Examiner and Commentary magazines. He writes about the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy and the Jewish world, as well as the arts. Tobin also hosts the weekly JNS “Top Story” podcast, which can be heard on Spotify and all major audio platforms, and seen on YouTube and JBS-TV. Previously, Tobin was the first executive editor and then senior online editor and chief political blogger for Commentary magazine. Prior to that, he was editor in chief of the Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia, and before that he was the editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 50 awards for his writing, and appears regularly on television commenting on politics and foreign policy.
Within the mission statement of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, it is stated the company “is not affiliated with any one program, organization, movement or point of view within Jewish life, but expects to give expression to all phases of that life.”
We feel Tobin’s expressions and point of view will further provide a balance to the mix of content that we offer in a well-reasoned and informed commentary. Moving forward, you’ll find his commentary in Opinion.
The CJPC serves its readers through events, specialty publications, our wide digital footprint, and of course, the content found throughout the pages of this newspaper. We truly value and appreciate our bond with our close-knit community. As always, I will be interested in your thoughts and views on Tobin – and all of our regular features and commentary. Feel free to share with me at kevin@cjn.org.
Wishing you and all those around you, a healthy and happy Chanukah.
Kevin S. Adelstein is Publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and President of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.