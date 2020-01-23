The Houston Astros’ scandal that has rocked the baseball world makes me sad for many reasons.

If you follow this column, listen to me on radio or watch me on TV, you know the years 1920, 1948, 1954, 1995, 1997 and 2016 are very important to me. They represent the six years when the Cleveland Indians won the American League pennant. After winning the World Series in 1920 and 1948, they lost the last four times they competed.

Let’s go back to the 2016 series against the Chicago Cubs and hypothetically change the ending. Imagine Rajai Davis’ game-tying home run in the eighth inning of Game 7 had won the game for the Indians. That would have meant the Cubs would have still owned the longest drought without a World Series championship. But, when the Cubs prevailed, 8-7, in 10 innings, it ended a 108-year drought and extended the Indians’ suffering to 58 years.

What would have happened had you found out two years later, the Indians – like the Astros in 2017 – cheated to make it happen?

How should Los Angeles Dodgers players and fans react knowing they lost unfairly to Houston in 2017 because the Astros were stealing signs by using electronic equipment? That Astros team featured Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve, two of my most favorite non-Indians players.

Chris Rose of MLB Network, formerly a resident of Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, said he talked to several Dodgers who said if they took away the title from Houston, the players would still have been deprived of the thrills of victory, when teammates jump all over each other on the pitcher’s mound and later enjoy the memories of a championship parade.

Cleveland fans can relate to a parade celebration when more than 1.3 million people showed up in downtown Cleveland for the Cavs parade after they won the NBA Championship in 2016.

Jeff Randall of Chicago has an interesting take on the matter. Jeff, whose father, Ben, is a Clevelander I’ve known for almost 60 years, played college baseball and is a big fan. He wants to see how the Astros, Boston Red Sox and whistleblower Mike Fiers will be treated. He pointed out former player Jose Canseco told the truth about steroids, but had a lucrative book deal waiting for him.

In 2016, my wife, Allison, and I paid face value for tickets to Game 7. The Cubs fans next to me paid three times face value for two seats. Yes, it’s buyer beware, but no matter what price you pay, you expect to see players give their best performance. Cheating takes that away.

Cheating has been part of baseball forever.

Former Indians coach Joe Nossek made a living out of being the best sign stealer in history. But he did it without the use of technology – he stole signs within the rules. The best groundskeepers were the ones who “tilted” the infield to negate a good running team.

Former pitcher Gaylord Perry never got caught “doctoring” the ball and even went on to write a book about it. I would love the Indians to win the whole thing, but not if they have to cheat to do it.