It is tough to have a pity party for Major League Baseball, its players and owners.

It wasn’t that long ago that some level-headed people thought baseball was one of the entities that would start to help America return to normal, and help the morale of the country as we try to restore the economy and jobs in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of us mistakenly thought as soon as somebody in authority – the president, the doctors, governors and anyone else supposedly in the know – gave us the word, players would show up for “spring training” and the fans would start to figure out where they stand in the recovery.

As the labor situation gets worse, so does the ridiculous things we are hearing from both sides. Labor negotiations are bad enough behind closed doors, but there is an old saying in law, and it has come up several times in the past few weeks, “You don’t really want to see them make the sausage.” In other words, everyone should do their part in the labor negotiations and go from there.

But sometimes those people don’t like the way things are going, so they throw in their two cents and the public gets into the act, already swayed by one side or the other. The perfect example is super agent Scott Boras, who represents more than 1,100 players, from superstars to minor leaguers. Last week Boras, who is not part of the negotiations, tried to sway the players – who didn’t need swaying – that they should not bail out the owners from a jam they created.

Former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, making a lot more sense since he went to Cincinnati, told Boras to “keep your personal agenda out of union business.”

Several players, including former American League Cy Young award winner Blake Snell of Tampa Bay, with the infamous statement, “I want mine,” might have put the players into positions they cannot walk back from.

Again, these points should be discussed behind closed doors by the Commissioner Rob Manfred, who is selected and paid by the owners and should lead the talks along with the MLB Players Association and representatives of the owners. That’s it. No individual owners, players or agents.

Baseball was supposed to be the leader in the comeback, based on the calendar, the ability to social distance and the TV money, at least until fans can get into the games. But there never has been a plan, like there is in football, the sport of the big three that has way more physical problems than the others.

And baseball was the one sport that had the most to gain by winning the fans back. Manfred has been adamant in pointing out the flaws of the game, mostly with the time spent playing the games themselves. He knew there was a perception problem with the games and its fans.

I have talked with so many people who want baseball to start the comeback. But if somehow they blow off the season, it is unlikely the fans will be there when it does.

