It was just another average Thanksgiving weekend for the Cleveland Browns. They held on to beat a bad Jacksonville team, which came into the weekend with a record of 1-9. The score? 25-23.

The Browns almost got themselves into a “trap” game, which would have been a horrible change of direction for their chances of making the playoffs. They stand 8-3 and in good position for the postseason. Years from now, the 2020 season will mark the beginning of the turnaround for the Browns.

Longtime Browns fans might think of Joe “Turkey” Jones, who played three separate stints with the team. The nickname came from his profile, which included long arms and a thin long neck. They called him “Turkey.” His looks were only a part of why they called him “Turkey.“ Sometime in the 1950s or 60s, younger players would complain about the cost of a turkey dinner at Thanksgiving.

It is believed Morrie Kono, who grew up at Bellefaire JCB, came up with a plan. Kono, who served in the military with my father and other Clevelanders, was stationed for a time at Fort Hayes in Columbus before being sent overseas. Kono became equipment manager for the Browns when the war ended.

According to Browns folklore, several directions were put on the bulletin board telling rookies where they could drive – at least over an hour – to pick up free turkeys for the team. This is well before cell phones. And at least two hours later, the younger players were straggling back to Browns camp empty-handed and tired. No surprise here, but Kono had directed the rookies on a wild turkey chase because the free turkeys and the farms they were looking for did not exist. The returning players were sworn to secrecy so the scam could return year after year.

If you are wondering why Joe “Turkey” Jones is included in this story, Google “Browns Steelers Oct. 10, 1976,” and you will see one of the reasons Clevelanders think there was and is a rivalry between the two teams. Late in the game, Jones got past Pittsburgh’s line and had a clear shot at quarterback Terry Bradshaw. He picked up Bradshaw, lifted him over his head and slammed him to the ground.

Browns fans went crazy until Bradshaw seemingly didn’t move, except for one leg shaking with tremors. It was a scene nobody who saw it would ever forget. So why is Turkey Jones part of this story? Not because of his physical resemblance to a turkey, but in Kono’s Thanksgiving scam, Jones actually fell for it two years in a row. Hence the name, Turkey.

Kono, with a great sense of humor, was asked by a rookie to get a shoelace for Bob Gain’s football spikes. The player told Morrie what he needed, and he said, “You go back to Mr. Gain’s and ask if he wants laces for his right shoe or his left?”

Hometown boy faces Browns

Coach Mike Vrabel of Akron, The Ohio State University and Super Bowl championship fame, and his Tennessee Titans host Cleveland Dec. 6, giving the Browns a chance to firm up their playoff position.

Vrabel is one of the few coach Bill Belichick disciples who has succeeded in the NFL and will probably pull out all the stops, which include some Vrabel learned from Belichick as a player. That would include a fake field goal, passes to linemen and anything else he can think of. This is a big game for Vrabel, and he has been in many as a player and coach.

