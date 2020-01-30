It seems pretty simple to understand what happened in the Cleveland Browns attempt to have a general manager in-house by the end of last week. Despite the public stance of unity while trying to fill out the front office, it really looks like ownership was trying to rotate choices between owner Jimmy Haslam, analytics guy Paul DePodesta and new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Haslam’s choice to run the search was DePodesta. His choice for GM was Andrew Berry, but he sacrificed his choice to let Stefanski have his. Sometime before he was named head coach, he must have made it clear he could deliver George Paton, Minnesota’s assistant GM because the two worked together for years. My guess is Haslam set up ground for the job, which didn’t sit well with Paton.

DePodesta got his turn back and hired Berry as GM and vice president of football operations. Berry, 32, is still upset his name is attached to the Browns’ front office that went 1-31 under coach Hue Jackson. He was the Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations last season.

If this is true as I have been told, then Haslam winds up calling the shots for the most part without making it look like he is still in charge.

For years I have jokingly said the Browns’ draft strategy should not be to take the best guy available or draft by position. My suggestion has been for them to take the best Buckeye available. Now, I’d like to amend that a little. Scour the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster and try to either reacquire former Browns or get players who went to high school in the Greater Cleveland area.

Imagine the current Cleveland roster and then add defensive lineman Frank Clark, who played high school ball at Glenville, before going to Michigan. Then there is Anthony Hitchens, the linebacker who played at Lorain Clearview and then played collegiately at Iowa. And, of course, there is the great tight end, Travis Kelce, of Cleveland Heights. Add offensive linemen Cameron Erving and tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who were given up by the Browns, but would look pretty good today in a Browns’ uniform. I expect all five of those players to have good games in the Super Bowl Feb. 2 as Kansas City will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its only Super Bowl win. My prediction – the Chiefs by three points.

Remembering Kobe, others

The helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter and others, reminds me of so many others in the sports world.

Pitcher Ray Holladay comes to mind, as well as golfer Payne Stewart and former Ohio State running back Bo Rein, who as Louisiana State’s football coach, died in a similar fashion as Stewart.

And, of course, there was Thurman Munson, the Canton product and star catcher for the New York Yankees, who tried desperately to get George Steinbrenner to trade him to the Indians.

Add Cleveland Open champ “Champagne” Tony Lema, heavyweight boxing champion Rocky Marciano and Roberto Clemente, who died on a mercy mission to Nicaragua.