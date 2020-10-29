One of the most exciting games in Cleveland Browns history took place Oct. 25 when the Browns visited the Cincinnati Bengals and traded home-run shots to the end zone. The Browns miraculously prevailed, 37-34.

Let the records show the final touchdown pass of the game came from quarterback Baker Mayfield to little-known Donovan Peoples-Jones, a sixth-round draft pick from the University Michigan. Any Browns’ fan worth his or her salt immediately recalled the words of former Wolverine Braylon Edwards, who erroneously noted Cleveland fans would never accept a Michigan player.

He was wrong then and he is still wrong. Peoples-Jones immediately put himself on a list of names like Steve Everitt, Leroy Hoard and Thom Darden, who was the target for former Ohio State coach Woody Hayes when he broke up the yard marker in the Michigan-OSU game in the early 1970s. These players proved that Edwards was way off base. They loved playing in Cleveland and fans loved having them there.

I was thinking about Ohio State getting back in action last weekend in a 52-17 triumph over visiting Nebraska and players at Ohio State and Michigan. Ohio State clearly had better running backs over the years led by two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, and Eddie George and Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, who each captured one trophy. Michigan has had the better quarterbacks despite Ohio State’s Troy Smith, who also won that top award.

Craig Krenzel, who led the Buckeyes in 2002 to the NCAA Championship, did not have much of a pro career. I guess you could also count Tom Brady, who didn’t have much of a career with Michigan, but they did have Jim Harbaugh and several others who had solid careers in the NFL. You could make an argument the most successful Ohio State quarterback was Mike Tomczak, who had a 15-year NFL career as a backup to four teams, including the Browns.

In earlier decades, both schools had running backs who split their time as quarterbacks. Tom Harmon, the father of television actor Mark Harmon, played for Michigan. In the 1940 OSU-Michigan game, Harmon sewed up the Heisman Trophy when he ran for two touchdowns, threw for two more, intercepted a pass and ran for a touchdown, and kicked four extra points.

In the NFL, wins are wins and it doesn’t matter if they come against the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns enter this weekend at 5-2, with games coming up against the Raiders, the Jets and the Giants. Nine wins should find a team a spot in the playoffs.

After Mayfield’s performance against Cincinnati, it is time to just let him play without over-analyzing him. Sometimes it is difficult to watch him, but I can’t think of a quarterback since the return of the Browns in 1999 who could have done what he did Oct. 25.

There is not a No. 1 draft pick waiting for the Browns to take right now. Case Keenum is a nice asset to have around as a backup quarterback, but he is not going to win many games. What I do know is that the shocking comeback win has gotten fans excited again. The Browns haven’t had this kind of performance in years.

One of the great scenes in the Browns-Bengals game was when a television camera caught Joe Burrow’s mother trying to call a time out and then his father, Jim, who is an assistant coach at Ohio University in Athens, got up and moved to a different seat to alleviate the pressure. It is difficult to believe that Bengals quarterback Burrow and Justin Fields fought for the same quarterback job at Ohio State. Joe made the right choice transferring to LSU, although it appears both quarterbacks will likely have excellent NFL careers, with Fields back in the Heisman discussion after just the single Nebraska game this season so far.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski admitted he underestimated the strength of Burrows’ arm when he didn’t think Burrow could reach the end zone on his “Hail Mary” attempt on the final pass of the game.

The Browns played it like it would be a shorter pass attempt with a few laterals toward the goal line. Fortunately, the Browns got away with it. It’s obvious that mistake won’t be made again because it is clear just how strong his arm is and he is a complete leader on the field. It looks like he has all the right stuff and will continue to keep the AFC North a great division for quarterbacks.