A large number of university presidents, athletic directors, head football coaches, parents and student-athletes want to salvage the 2020 college football season. Many conferences, including the Big Ten, have pulled the plug on playing in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten is exploring ways to play the 2020 season in the spring, which means playing in the spring and then months later in the fall 2021 season.

In a world where cooperation is needed, we are going in the opposite direction. The story keeps changing, but the only constant is the one person who makes sense. Former Ohio State University head coach Urban Meyer said, “There is no way you can have two seasons in such a short period of time to make it right.”

Meyer thinks there needs to be seven months between two seasons for the athletes’ bodies to recover.

The top recruits and best players available would not have their bodies take that kind of punishment. Those best players would opt to stay away from playing two seasons within months. As a result, the competitive structure of a game would be minimal. You would think this whole thing would be more than just a money grab, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Ohio State fans would be happy with a spring season because you think quarterback Justin Fields would be a good candidate for the Heisman Trophy, and the Buckeyes for the college football championship.

Shame on all of them if this turns out to be all about money. At this time, that’s what it looks like.

More about Stone

Last week, I wrote a column commemorating the 50th anniversary of Steve Stone’s Cy Young Award. I left out a group of players from South Euclid who were also a part of Stone’s accomplishments.

They would be players from the neighborhood who were with him at Greenview Junior High School, Brush High School and Kent State University, as well as the Cleveland sandlots. That list includes Alfie Feldman, Mitch Simmerson and the late Nathen Roth. Those were great times for all of us.

