Last weekend, Jimmy Haslam received good news about two of his teams.

The Columbus Crew, owned by Haslam and his wife, Dee, beat the New England Revolution, owned by Robert Kraft who also owns the New England Patriots. The 1-0 victory sends them to the MLS Cup Dec. 12.

Believe in Browns

As for the Haslams’ Browns’ astounding record of 9-3, consider that just a couple of years ago they were 1-31 over a two-year period. What Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry have done is nothing short of miraculous.

And Baker Mayfield? Whether he is just a game manager or not is one thing for sure. But he is a winner. His teammates like and respect him, and coaches have come to see what’s in that big heart of his that Ohio State University fans dislike since he planted an Oklahoma flag at midfield of the Horseshoe as a Sooner quarterback.

They don’t seem to mind that now. Think about this. The last quarterback to be 9-3 was Vinny Testaverde in 1994 with coach Bill Belichick leading the team. That’s a lot of football games to go through without much success. The Browns have officially turned the corner.

Of injuries and more

The more I think about the horrible injury suffered by Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and the up-and-down success of Mayfield, the more I believe today’s NFL trend of picking a quarterback as the No. 1 draft pick might not be the right move.

If a team is really bad, as Cincinnati was, a good draft should yield three to four starters on either side of the ball. In Burrow’s case, he fell into the Bengals’ hands because they “earned” the first pick in the draft. Other times, the first pick is traded for, which forces a team to give up more than it should. And by that time, the money and long-term contracts change the equation.

First picks that go to bad teams have to concern themselves more than others as far as injuries are concerned. Sometimes, it takes quite a while to learn the offense which could be due to a new coach or numerous additions to the team.

In almost every scouting report that I saw prior to this season, Cincinnati’s glaring lack of personnel made it no surprise the quarterback had a season-ending injury. The injury added to the argument that maybe he shouldn’t have been taken by the Bengals after all.

On the other hand, Mayfield came into a situation that had a lot of talent with more being added. The more the team can produce without a great quarterback playing makes it easier for the quarterback when he does play.

Look at the Browns’ running game and the presence of the first- or second-best defensive lineman in the league in Myles Garrett, who helps the Browns get the other team off the field quickly.

As for Mayfield, there shouldn’t be any doubt that he can be a top 10 quarterback in the NFL, with consistent coaching from Stefanski and versatile wide receivers, whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. is included on this list or not.

