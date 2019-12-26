Most Cleveland fans would agree the best decade for the Indians started in the strike-shortened season of 1994. Despite not winning it all, they got to the World Series, losing in six games to the Atlanta Braves in 1995 and in seven games to the Florida Marlins in 1997.

Mike Hargrove guided the team in those years. I think the 1995 team was the best team not to win a pennant. Hargrove has partnered with former beat writer Jim Ingraham to write a book, “Mike Hargrove and the Cleveland Indians: A Baseball Life,” with much detail about those teams. It’s published by Gray & Company and available for $16.95.

Here are some things Indians fans might not know:

• Hargrove didn’t play baseball in high school because Perryton, Texas, did not have a high school team, and not necessarily because the school was small, but because of the weather, with mostly winds in that part of the state.

• He went to college on a basketball scholarship and then on his father’s strong suggestion, he walked on to the baseball team.

• His first visit to Cleveland was on “10-Cent Beer Night” promotion night. Pictures clearly show him with a bat in his hand looking for someone to hit.

• When his wife, Sharon, heard he was traded to Cleveland for Paul Dade, she cried.

• From 1970 to 1995, the family lived in 23 homes, and according to Hargrove, his wife did 99% of the work involved with those homes.

I was surprised to learn Hargrove has not seen a tape of the final games of those two World Series.

My favorite story about the Indians of those days doesn’t include Hargrove or Ingraham. When outfielder Manny Ramirez and pitcher Julian Tavarez were called up in September 1993, each made more than $100,000 for one month’s service. They went to sportswriters Paul Hoynes and Hall of Fame writer Sheldon Ocker with a request.

Ramirez wanted to borrow $10,000 from Hoynes and Tavarez wanted to borrow the same from Ocker so they could buy motor bikes. Ramirez ended up making more than $200 million in his career. Hoynes said they didn’t have that kind of money and told them to go see General Manager John Hart and ask for the money.

If you are an Indians fan, this is a great book to have. These teams started the incredible streak of 455 sold-out games – a record that will never fall.

