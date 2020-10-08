Until the incredible offensive performance by the Cleveland Browns in a 49-38 explosion against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 3, there has only been one really memorable game between the teams.

That occurred on Nov. 24, 1963, at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. Browns quarterback Frank Ryan threw for two touchdowns against coach Tom Landry’s defense and fullback Jim Brown grinded out 51 yards on 17 carries in a 27-17 win. The Cowboys were quarterbacked by 5-foot-7-inch Eddie Lebaron as well as “Dandy” Don Meredith.

What made the game so memorable?

It’s because it should never have been played. That’s because two days earlier President John F Kennedy was assassinated, ironically in Dallas.

Then-NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle later said, “Allowing that game to be played was the biggest mistake I ever made as commissioner." He claimed to have been in contact with the president’s brother, Bobby Kennedy, who according to Rozelle said his brother would have wanted the game to be played.

I remember going to my Uncle Dave’s house, where we would meet and drive to the stadium. As we were leaving the house, we saw on television Lee Harvey Oswald, who assassinated the president, being shot and killed by Jack Ruby. It was eerie. There was very little cheering because collectively we all knew we shouldn’t have been at a football game. It was reminiscent of one of the home games played when we knew the Browns were moving to Baltimore.

Fast forward to this week when the Browns, after only four games, proved receiver Odell Beckam Jr. and quarterback Baker Mayfield can each be a force in the NFL. Every year when the schedule comes out, we all play the “schedule game,” picking wins and losses. I’m pretty sure not too many people had the Dallas game on the road as a win.

Now depending on running back Nick Chubbs’ injury, this team looks to be as good as any team in the top four of the AFC. The AFC North is tougher than we expected, while the NFC East is worse than we thought. Now, a 10-win season is not out of the question for the 3-1 Browns.

Leave Mayfield alone and just let him play. He doesn’t have to be over-analyzed. It doesn’t take long to see he fits into coach Kevin Stefanski’s mold, which includes a running game and use of the tight end in the passing game. Once Baker gets rid of some bad habits he developed under previous coaches, we should see why he was picked No. 1 in the NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Read Les Levine online at cjn.org/Levine.