You hear it all the time: Cleveland is a bad baseball town.

That usually is heard when the average attendance figures are shown and the Cleveland Indians are usually way down the list. That is not fair.

Other than opening day, it is nearly impossible to put up big numbers in April and May because of the weather, which makes it difficult for the Indians to sell season tickets.

When the Indians had 455 consecutive sellouts starting in the mid-1990s, the weather didn’t matter. Jacobs Field was the place to be seen. The seating capacity was about 10,000 more than it is today at the renamed Progressive Field.

I suggested to a member of the marketing team since opening day sells out in minutes, they shouldn’t make the opener a point of emphasis. Let opening day quietly sell itself out – and make a big deal about Game 2. Normally, Game 2 might have 12,000 to 15,000 fans, but if they would do the parade, dollar dogs, fly-overs and other special features, they may double attendance.

This year could be worse, based on the March 26 opener against the much-improved Detroit Tigers. It is the earliest opening date in Cleveland Indians history.

Why?

Because Major League Baseball does not want the World Series to interfere with the presidential election on Nov. 3. Every year, there are people who suggest that northern cities like Cleveland should not host games until they play four or five series in southern cities like Los Angeles, Dallas or Atlanta, or in cities with domes like Seattle, Toronto or Milwaukee. That wouldn’t work for many reasons.

Those cities have the same problem as Cleveland. By giving up prime dates later in the season, schools would still be in session, keeping families away from early-season games. In addition, if the Indians play the first 12 to 15 games on the road, they could start out with a record of 3-12, essentially ending their season before it gets started – without even playing a home game.

I posed a question on 92.3 The Fan the other day. If you could get tickets for either the Indians versus the cheating Houston Astros or the hated New York Yankees, which would you prefer?

The consensus was age might be the determining factor. If you are older, the choice probably would be New York because older people have had so much hatred built up over the years, while the younger people may not fully understand the history between New York and Cleveland, thus picking Houston, which has been in the headlines dating back to the NFL post season.

Along those lines, you might be interested in what the marketing person told me about teams on the schedule. Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels is arguably the best player in the game. But the Indians don’t promote the Angels coming to town because they figure the hardcore fans already know when they will be here. They feel it makes more sense to promote fireworks or dollar dogs because the casual fans are more interested in that.

This has already been a tough start for the Indians. Before they played their first exhibition game, starting pitcher Mike Clevinger injured his knee and Carlos Carrasco strained his hip. After the initial scare, neither starting pitcher appears to be in line to miss too many games. Carrasco is listed as day-to-day, a far cry from his bout with leukemia last year.

Despite those injuries and the trades of Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer, this season will be determined by starting pitching, which is the strength of the team. Just like the Astros, who will be bombarded with questions all yearlong, the Indians will be dealing with Francisco Lindor’s contract situation. I’m tired of hearing about that already and we haven’t hit March yet.

Beilein 'experiment' ends

While the Indians have been quite competitive in recent years, the Cavaliers – without LeBron James – have not been.

And once again, the coaching carousel keeps changing. Say what you want, but John Beilein did not come to an agreement to leave the Cavs. He did not resign and he did not relate to players, rookies or veterans. What he did was quit.

He quit as a result of a couple of things:

• Didn’t he research the job by talking to at least 10 other coaches who coached at the pro and college level?

• Didn’t those discussions center around an 82-game regular season, with back-to-back games, travel that put you in your hotel at 5 a.m., players who make more money than most of the coaches and having a different set of goals than that of the front office?

• What about losing more in a month than you lose in a college season?

On top of all that, Beilein had a five-year contract, with the heir apparent J.B. Bickerstaff on the bench. Beilein apparently is walking away from the final four years at at least $3 to $4 million a year.

It doesn’t make sense to me.

Beilein came highly recommended as a coach and a person. Nobody said a bad word about the guy, but unfortunately those same people didn’t warn him about what he was getting into and who he was getting into it with. And, unfortunately it all came down at the same time as owner Dan Gilbert’s stroke. He might have been able to make things better.

In the meantime, it was great to see Gilbert at the Crain’s Detroit luncheon that honored him for his work in Detroit. He claims he has been working two days a week. Hopefully, he will be able to add to that schedule very soon.