I have been in a love/hate relationship for more than 65 years. It has been suggested I give it up and find other things to do with my time. But it is not so easy to give up a group of guys that includes names like “Yogi,” “Scooter,” Gil, “Whitey,” “Moose,” Elston, Rog and “The Mick.” And they were led by a guy named “Casey.”

What did those New York Yankees do? They always stood in the way of my Cleveland Indians. And entering the 2020 wild card playoffs this week, the Yankees again stood in the way of the Indians.

In 1954, the Indians were swept in the World Series despite setting an American League record with 111 wins in 154 games. I learned that manager Al Lopez went out of his way to set that record even though they had a nine-game lead over the Yankees. And then there is “Scooter,” who is sitting in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., mainly because of his popularity as the Yankee play-by-play voice for more than 30 years. How about Gil McDougald, who hit a line drive into the face of Indians’ pitcher Herb Score, which shortened his career.

And then we get to Roger Maris, my favorite Indian before he got traded to New York, where he hit 61 home runs in 1961. He beat out teammate Mickey Mantle – probably the most popular Yankee – for the slugging crown that year.

While the Yankees have dominated baseball for what seems like forever, Mariano Rivera ushered in the new Yankees era with Derrek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. The love-hate continues today.

Sandy Alomar Jr. got his toe into the fight in 1997 when he hit a home run off Rivera in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. He may have a chance to extend his place in Yankees-Indians lore as he was named manager for the remainder of the season due to manager Terry Francona’s illness.

The Yankees took Game 1 of the series Sept. 29. By the time you read this, let’s hope the Indians extended the series to a decisive three games, or better yet, are on their way to the ALCS, taking two out of three from the Yankees at home.

Update on Brennaman

A few weeks ago, the Thom Brennaman situation in Cincinnati had not yet been resolved. According to a recent interview with USA Today, Brennaman was let go from his football job on FOX television within a couple of days after his open mike incident.

Between innings of a baseball game, Brennaman used a homophobic slur as he was coming out of a commercial break. He said, “One of the f-g capitals of the world.”

After taking some time deciding on what to do with his Reds’ announcing position, he turned in his resignation which was quickly accepted on Sept. 27. Neither side had any other option. That’s a tough way for a career to come crashing down.

His dad, Hall of Fame announcer Marty Brennaman, knew it was going to end the way it did. However one thing still holds true. When a mistake is made by a broadcaster, the alibi should never be “I didn’t know the mic was open.”

