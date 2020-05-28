When asked for his opinion on social action, Michael Jordan was quick to remind people that “Republicans buy sneakers, too.”

LeBron James, in the same situation would place or accept a call from former President Barack Obama, on his way to spending millions of dollars on Akron schoolchildren.

Surprisingly, Jordan wasn’t as well-liked by many teammates because he used many of them as ways to control the roster.

Compare that to James, who insisted some of his cronies like Mike Miller, Chris “Birdman” Andersen and Kendrick Perkins fill out the roster. He also forced the front office to overpay players like J.R. Smith and Tristan Thompson, which may have caused moves that may not have been good for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the long run.

Before Jordan became the dominant force in the NBA, wining all six of the NBA Finals he played in as brilliantly depicted in the recent documentary, “The Last Dance,” his killer instinct is what put him ahead of others, including Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and even Larry Bird.

Jordan needed to be the dominant force, although on two major occasions he gave up the chance for game-winning shots to John Paxson and Steve Kerr. It probably is the difference for those trying to decide who is better, Jordan or James.

Jordan didn’t care if his teammates or opponents liked him or not. For the most part, LeBron has been looking to be loved by teammates or opponents. The only player I can think of that didn’t like or respect James is Paul Pierce, who thinks James is no higher than eighth on the all-time list of players. Michael and Isiah Thomas haven’t been on speaking terms since Jordan’s rookie year, when Thomas tried to get All-Star teammates to keep from passing him the ball. It continued through a Bulls’ conference finals’ win when Thomas led his team to the locker room with plenty of time left on the clock. And, despite denials, Jordan made it clear that he didn’t want Isiah on the Olympic Dream Team, even though Detroit Pistons coach Chuck Daly – Thomas’ coach – was the coach of that team.

Jordan co-produced the documentary, so it is understandable he glossed over some events, like gambling, although it did show a check of $1.3 million was made out to a golfing associate. Other than saying it was ridiculous to think he was forced away from basketball, plenty of legitimate people believe it. There was no mention of his children, although obviously his parents were very important to him.

James – in his prime – was the greatest player to wear a Cleveland uniform. Yes, greater than Bob Feller, and by a little bit, Jim Brown. And his story is not complete, although it is presumably done in Cleveland.

Each of the three won a title with Cleveland and each was dominant in his game. It would be a little easier to make that statement had James played his whole career here like Feller and Brown.

But for those who have trouble deciding between Jordan and James, it was good for fans under 30 years old to see how good Jordan was. Either way, it is difficult to believe anyone in the foreseeable future will challenge their greatness.

