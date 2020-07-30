I don’t think my wife has ever yelled at me. That was until possibly July 25, when the Cleveland Indians hosted the Kansas City Royals in the second game of the truncated 2020 season.

The shriek from the other room took place the moment a Royal came out of the bullpen and ran to second base for the start of the 10th inning, using Major League Baseball’s new rule of placing a runner on second base in tied games after nine innings. The runner proceeded to third base on a mishandled bunt, and scored the eventual winning run on a sacrifice fly.

My wife, Allison, along with a huge percent of the television audience, may not have known about the new rule. Hence the scream. But it was my fault because I didn’t explain what she was about to see. Remember, my wife is the one who keeps score at games, and when necessary, inserts “WW” at times when she wants to indicate she wasn’t watching.

Unlike the new rule where pitchers must pitch to a minimum of three batters –which might speed up the game and will limit pressure on the arms of bullpen pitchers – the extra-inning rule probably won’t speed up the game. Believe it or not, many major leaguers can’t bunt.

How can you speed up the game? Enforce the rules already on the books, like a time limit to deliver the pitch or get pitchers to throw before the pitch clock runs out. There is a clock on each scoreboard, but the rule is almost never enforced

Anyway, despite the quirkiness, the first week of baseball was kind of fun. And every game could be a season-changer. Let’s check back in a month or so and see how it is going.

Read Les Levine online at cjn.org/Levine. Follow Les at Facebook.com/Cleveland JewishNews.