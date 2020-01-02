What was Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey thinking when he allowed coach Freddie Kitchens to keep play calling as part of his job description when he named him head coach of the Browns? As a result, both are now gone from the organization.

I realize his ability to call plays and befriend quarterback Baker Mayfield are why Kitchens got the promotion, but the job put enough on the plate of a rookie coach who was never considered for a head coaching position before. Clearly clock management, poor use of timeouts and challenges showed he wasn’t ready to lead the talented roster, a roster that had some character issues.

In addition, Kitchens didn’t seem to understand the look he showed when he wore a T-shirt that said, “Pittsburgh started it,” not long after the Myles Garrett incident happened. That was the worst piece of

billboard material I have ever seen by an NFL head coach, an example that he wouldn’t have tolerated from his players.

Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam seem enamored with the New England Patriots/John Carroll University NFL contingent, which includes coach Josh McDaniels and player personnel director Nick Caserio. McDaniels is from Barberton and graduated from Canton McKinley High School, while Caserio is from Lyndhurst and graduated from University School in Hunting Valley.

Haslam has had a record-setting number of coaching and general manager hires in a short period. Stability is important, but in the NFL there is no reason to believe stability is always the right answer. Hopefully, Haslam gets it right this time.

