“Les is More” presented by the Cleveland Jewish News, gets bigger each year. A sellout crowd of 125 people came in the morning of March 5 to Buffalo Wild Wings in Warrensville Heights to talk sports with guys who talk sports. For the seventh consecutive year, I hosted a panel of sports talkers, which included Andy Baskin, co-host of “Baskin & Phelps” on 92.3 The Fan; Adam “The Bull,” co-host of “Bull & Fox” on 92.3 The Fan; Aaron

Goldhammer, co-host of “The Really Big Show” on 850 ESPN Cleveland; and Jonathan Peterlin, host and anchor at 92.3 The Fan.

From the audience’s response, rumor that baseball is dead in this town was somewhat premature.

Normally, Cleveland Browns football would dominate a discussion like this, but that was not the case as the Browns and Indians led the way, with the Cavaliers far behind. It appears the revolving door in Berea has finally gotten to the fans.

You could tell many in the audience are longtime fans and season ticket holders. Many of them bought in on the Browns last year, but will take a wait-and-see attitude this year. And that is exactly the way it should be.

As far as the Indians are concerned, three negatives are coming into play, starting with the understanding the Indians won’t be able to re-sign Francisco Lindor,when his contract is up after next year. Other than Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, and not including Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers, because his contract situation differs from Lindor’s, it has been a while since a team has been able to extend an existing contract.

The two biggest contracts in the last year belong to Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, who were signed by Philadelphia and San Diego, respectively, and neither of those teams made the playoffs. Trout led his team to the playoffs only once and is winless in the postseason.

The other baseball negatives are March 26 – the ridiculous date of Cleveland’s home opener. Also, the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, which is still waiting for the other shoe to drop. The next problem for Commissioner Rob Manfred is what to do about the coronavirus.

It’s possible that a portion of the season could be canceled until it is under control. The city of Cleveland will have its own problem in the next couple of weeks as the first two rounds of the NCAA Basketball Tournament are scheduled at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse downtown. Normally 20,000 people would head downtown to the games and downtown entertainment facilities, bringing a lot of money to town, but there is no guarantee that will happen. The NCAA is trying to stay ahead of the problem and it’s playing with the idea of having the teams play before empty houses.