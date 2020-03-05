One of Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s not-so- great ideas to improve the great game would be to outlaw defensive shifts, turning hits into routine ground ball outs.

Let’s go back to July 14, 1946 and Fenway Park in Boston, where the Red Sox hosted the Cleveland Indians. Red Sox left fielder Ted Williams was in his first year back from military service, where he became an outstanding fighter pilot in his first stint of four years. He returned to the air during the Korean War. Despite hitting .406 in 1941, he did not win the American League most valuable player. That award went to Joe DiMaggio, who hit safely in 56 consecutive games, a record that stands today.

Hall-of-Famer Lou Boudreau was the player-manager shortstop for the Indians. In the opener, Williams went 4-for-5, with three home runs and eight RBIs. Between games, Boudreau told his team when Williams came to the plate, they would go to a shift with all of the infielders positioned between first and second bases and an outfielder in short right field. I’m not sure what Boudreau thought that a shift would accomplish to stop “The Splendid Splinter” from hitting three more home runs, but Williams got a single, double, and two walks in the second game.

As one of the all-time great hitters, one would think he would eventually find a way to beat the shift. But he was too stubborn to try. For some reason, the “Williams Shift” wasn’t deployed all the time. But, now, almost 65 years later, analytics dictate some form of a shift is used on almost every batter, to the point where a different shift might be used at the beginning of a count than is used when a batter has two strikes. Why that would bother Manfred is a mystery. If it is to hurry along the game, I can’t see that working. It should quicken the pace of a game because the shifts should reduce the number of hits in a game. By the way, Williams was the MVP in 1946.

While analytics is the big buzzword in sports these days, I am surprised it isn’t used in an area where statistics should change the game. Since modern baseball started in 1901, batting orders are essentially the same. More attention is given to home runs, while strikeouts don’t seem to matter much. The leadoff batter should be a good single or doubles hitter, the second batter should be able to move him along, so the third batter can do what he does best – drive in runs – followed by the power hitting clean-up man.

The lineup descends from there. Except for former manager Tony LaRussa, who would often have his pitcher bat seventh, the lineup virtually stays the same. With all of the money-ball front offices, wouldn’t you think some would find new ways to score runs? What if Albert Belle batted first or second, instead of fourth? Over the course of a season, Belle might bat 50 or more times more than he would in the clean-up role.

On the 1995 team with Belle were Manny Ramirez and Jim Thome, who regularly batted seventh or eighth. It wasn’t due to analytics. That just shows how good that team was offensively. Current Indians manager Terry Francona had power-hitting Carlos Santana leading off a few years ago because he walked so often. Maybe a run producer might be better as the seventh hitter, rather than fifth.

I have asked several baseball people what they think is the ideal spot for Francisco Lindor, considering he hits for average, runs very well and he has power. Almost unanimously I was told it depended on who else was on his team, but ideally they would like to see him batting third with this Indians’ team. My answer would be anywhere he wants.