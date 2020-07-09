You knew it was only a matter of time before the Cleveland Indians would either be forced by Major League Baseball or would decide on their own the name Indians must go.

Paul Dolan, the Indians owner, told Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto more than one year ago that dropping the Chief Wahoo logo had no correlation to the name Indians, nor the awarding of last year’s All-Star Game to the city of Cleveland.

Now, Indians officials said the team would investigate all areas of a possible name change, which would include the history of the naming of the team, and its use within MLB and the community.

This comes on the heels of marketing pressure FedEx and Nike placed on the Washington Redskins of the National Football League to change its name. And you also have the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, the Atlanta Braves of MLB and the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League.

Dan Snyder, the owner of the Redskins who has been adamant over the years he would never change the name, has also invoked the “history card” when discussing a possible change.

There is a difference between the histories of Snyder’s team and Cleveland. Former Redskins’ owner George Preston Marshall had been associated with supporting racist causes. He owned the team since 1930 and waited until 1962 to hire a Black player, when he traded the rights to Ernie Davis to the Cleveland Browns for future Hall-of-Famer Bobby Mitchell.

Mentioning Cleveland’s sports history in the same context is ludicrous. Mention players, coaches, front office members and you see Cleveland has always led the way as far as diversity is concerned. Consider Larry Doby, Frank Robinson, Satchel Paige, Marion Motley, Bill Willis, Horace Gillom, Ray Farmer, Sashi Brown, Romeo Crennel, Hugh Jackson, Kobe Altman, Wayne Embry, Lenny Wilkens, Mike Brown and J.B.Bickerstaff. If you wanted to make an argument about diversity in sports, you would have a hard time making it against Cleveland’s professional sports teams.

However, I think the time has probably come to do the right thing. I said it a couple of years ago and I’ll say it again: If baseball still exists 50 years from now, Progressive Field will still be filled with Chief Wahoo jackets, T-shirts and sweatshirts. And for those thinking the baseball team made a fortune off the logo, it will make more money with a new name and logo on the market.

The Associated Press on July 6 reported President Donald Trump criticized the Indians and the Redskins.

Trump tweeted, “They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct.”

INDIANS, REDS SCHEDULES SET

The Indians will open July 24 against the Kansas City Royals at home and will conclude against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sept. 27 at home.

The Cincinnati Reds will open July 24 against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park and will end the season at the Minnesota Twins Sept. 27.

MLB will play a 60-game regular season.

