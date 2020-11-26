One reason many of us love participating in or watching sports is the unpredictability of it all.

Dick Jacobs, a former owner of the Cleveland Indians, once said, “There are two things in this world that every man thinks he can do better than anyone else – cook a steak or manage a baseball team.”

I’ll add to that by saying most people who follow sports think they know what is going on before it happens. Let me give you some examples of things that have happened in the last week that go against the idea that most things in sports are predictable.

Let’s start with the Cleveland Browns. Who would have thought they would be 7-3 and one game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North Division?

Who would have thought that the Cincinnati Bengals would be trying to figure out what to do after losing their star quarterback Joe Burrows to a devastating leg injury?

Who would have thought Ohio State, a 20-point favorite over Indiana, would have to hang on to stay unbeaten? Now the Buckeyes are in danger of falling out of contention for the college football playoff championship. The Buckeyes seemed pretty safe as one of the top three teams, but now have to convincingly run the table in the Big Ten race. It appeared the four teams making the playoffs would be Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State. Now Texas A&M appears to be on the verge of knocking on the door and there is still an argument that Cincinnati belongs and Ohio State would have to defeat the Big Ten West representative in the championship game.

That doesn’t include baseball, where a week ago I figured I would be having to share that Indians General Manager Mike Chernoff would be moving to the New York Mets after 17 mostly successful years in Cleveland. Chernoff, named GM five years ago, has strong ties to New York sports, including the Mets, who were recently purchased by Steve Cohen, baseball’s richest owner. Chernoff’s family is from New York and his father, Mark Chernoff, also has strong ties to the New York sports scene, as leader of the top radio network in the country. It would have been a natural move for Mike, but at this time he is not making his reasons for staying in Cleveland public, although it is believed he loves this area.

Now that Tristan Thompson has moved on from the Cleveland Cavaliers, signing a two-year contract with the Boston Celtics, it is now time for the Cavs to help Kevin Love join a contending team, although that would mean a team would have to pick up part of his salary. Matthew Dellavedova, who is re-signing, and Loveare the last remaining players from their championship season. Love deserves the chance to move on while he can still compete at a championship level.

The way you watch sports on television is about to change now that Fox Sports Ohio and Sports Time Ohio will become Bally Sports. Even though there is not sports gambling available in Ohio, that probably will change too in the near future. Programming details have not been announced at this time.

