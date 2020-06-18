Over the years, I have talked sports in front of many people, and the demographics don’t lie. Baseball is still very popular among the elderly despite a decline in ticket sales. Going a step further, many shut-ins and many in assisted living facilities rely on baseball for their entertainment.

It’s not unusual to walk down the halls of an assisted living facility and hear baseball play-by-play coming from their televisions. I know the same feeling. We have been having some work done on our house and have been forced to stay away from home. What do my wife, Allison, and I miss the most? Baseball.

I realize younger generations do not have the same feel for the game because it’s not fast enough for them. All of which makes we old-timers love the game even more. While the millionaire and billionaire players and owners try to hammer out a new deal, the frustration of the fans grows even more painful. There was a time last week when it became clear Commissioner Rob Manfred had the power to force the teams to start play under his terms.

To those who want to see the game on the field, we will accept anything, but that is not the way it should work. Even if the participants would come up with a bad deal for one side or the other, it is better than if the commissioner would force a deal on the teams and players. Sports commissioners are hired and fired by owners. Eventually, the players will have to play hard ball in any future deal, otherwise there won’t be a level playing field.

Sportscaster Bob Costas, one of baseball’s biggest fans in the media and a true historian of the game, has always been a fan of the Cleveland Indians. He recently stated this is a year he would not root for them based on the length of the season, lack of a true pennant race and shortened statistical records. A 70- to 80-game season could produce a .400 hitter, as well as longtime records being broken. We are in the middle of June with still no baseball this season. I completely understand that sentiment, but my guess is if the Indians are in a pennant race, the fans won’t care about the length of the season.

I’ve said it before and I will say it again. Baseball is missing a great opportunity. The fans do not feel baseball is still the national pastime. The fans want to come back to the game, but as stated by a baseball person, the knuckleheads on both sides apparently don’t care. Time is running out. There must be some action within the next week or baseball will join boxing as a formerly great sport.

