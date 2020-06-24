Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears set to begin annexing areas of the West Bank starting next week, assuming he gets a final go-ahead from the United States. It is a mistake.

The permission to annex up to 30% of the West Bank, which includes most of the more than 130 settlements, comes from the Trump Administration’s Middle East Peace Plan, titled “Peace to Prosperity,” which was unveiled at the White House in late January. Netanyahu has said he will begin the process of annexing on or after July 1, which is the date given in his coalition agreement with government partner Benny Gantz for when he can bring the subject up for discussion in the cabinet.

The full plan is available on the White House’s website. It also includes a map that when looked at as a whole is very troubling to me. I clearly do not know the thought process that went into creating the map or all of the issues surrounding every inch of the territory, but it is good for Israelis or Palestinians.

The map says in its notes “there will be no evacuations of any community, Israeli or Palestinian.” It takes great pains to keep those communities intact. So much so that it includes what the map calls 15 “Israeli enclave communities,” Israeli settlements that will be left surrounded on all sides by a Palestinian entity that under the plan will become a Palestinian state.

These enclaves are connected to the rest of Israel by lines on the map described as a future bridge or tunnel. I do not believe Israelis traveling on these connectors will be safe, nor will their isolated and not heavily populated communities be safe. They will, after all be living and traveling through the middle of a Palestinian state. Perhaps not every Israeli community will be able to remain in place.

There are also two land bulges dropped at the edge southern Israel along the border with Egypt connected to each other and the Gaza Strip by a narrow road all identified as part of the state of Palestine and all connected to the rest of this state by a yet unbuilt Gaza-West Bank tunnel. I get this eventual Palestinian state will probably have to be in two parts – the West Bank half and the Gaza half, but I do not think the Palestinians will have a chance at a successful state if the two parts are divided even further. I do not know what is located in the Israeli territory in-between the two bulges but I think they have to go. This extra land, given as part of land swaps for territory that settlements are built on, needs to be contiguous to either Gaza or the West Bank.

The entire West Bank is currently being “mapped” by a committee made up of representatives of Israel and the United States. This means that the map could change, though not substantially I suspect. Interestingly, I do not see the community in which I live represented on that map. In previous peace plan maps, Karnei Shomron and our neighboring Maale Shomron, surrounded on all sides by Palestinian villages and cities, has been connected to the rest of Israel by a two-lane road, which does not feel like the safest way to live or travel. This mapping, according to many reports, may not be completed by July 1, due to delays caused in part by the coronavirus crisis.

The annexation Netanyahu is talking about for all intents and purposes is unilateral. No Palestinian is involved in the mapping or the peace plan. In fact, the Palestinian Authority has cut off all contact with Israel over the concept of an upcoming annexation. Including security cooperation, which makes me feel vulnerable.

Using Gaza as a paradigm, it is clear that any annexation and formation of a Palestinian entity should take place in the framework of direct peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, something that has not taken place in any meaningful way in more than a decade. Many say that there is no one among the Palestinians with whom to negotiate. Then we should wait for someone with whom we can negotiate, and delay annexation until then.

Meanwhile, the Palestinians have offered a counterproposal in light of the Trump peace plan to the Mideast Quartet, which includes a demilitarized Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem with one-to-one land exchanges with Israel of territory equivalent “in size, in volume and in value.” Clearly we have been down this road and this proposal before, and there are many details missing here, but a counterproposal is a start.

Netanyahu appears to believe that Israel has a small window of opportunity with which to undertake this annexation. This window is having Donald Trump in the White House. It is not clear right now if that will be for just the next five months or the next four and a half years.

Because it is now only about 20 weeks to the presidential election, and because the United States is dealing with the fallout of the killing of George Floyd and the economic fallout from the coronavirus, Trump is cooling on a quick annexation.

Which works for me, because I don’t think we should undertake annexation just because Trump or any of his proxies says to go ahead. Any gift that comes from the U.S. president should have its tires kicked. And even then it should be rejected. Any major initiative undertaken on the word of such a taciturn and immature elected leader, who is known to tell outright lies, is in my opinion a huge mistake. He is not respected by a single world leader, and his support of an Israeli initiative will not be either.

In fact, a possible annexation basically is supported only by the Trump administration. The rest of the world is calling on Netanyahu to reconsider, to stop before he even gets started. It is not even supported by about half of the mayors of West Bank settlements.

The Palestinians have threatened that if annexation does occur, they will declare a Palestinian state along the pre-1967 war borders and work for international recognition. The leaders of dozens of countries have indicated or stated outright that they will recognize that state with its capital in east Jerusalem. This annexation could really backfire.

Marcy Oster is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Karnei Shomron, West Bank. To read more of Oster’s columns, visit cjn.org/oster.