I have been living for the last several weeks – but felt it most acutely in recent days – in a split screen of Israeli politics and coronavirus.

And, to be honest, they are both scaring me. Which is a very uncomfortable way to live.

One week ago, I and my fellow Israelis went to the polls for the third time in less than a year.

There are things about election day that are constant and incredibly enjoyable. For example, all of my kids come home to vote since they all remain registered to this address. And to celebrate, we make a plentiful barbecue.

And there are things about election day that are constant and induce stomach aches. Because for the third time the results have come out just about the same, with a nearly evenly divided electorate that leaves both the right wing and the left wing unable to form a majority coalition government.

Time will tell whether either Likud Party head Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Blue and White head Benny Gantz will be able to form a viable coalition government.

But I am guessing the chances that an unstable minority coalition that leads to fourth elections in the near future and the chances that I will sooner rather than later get infected with coronavirus are both too high.

At times, the split screen has merged into one. Like on election day, when more than 4,000 Israeli voters in quarantine at home due to possible exposure to the coronavirus voted at special outdoor polls, a triumph of Israeli democracy. And then election workers refused to count the paper ballots for fear of being exposed to the virus (Central Election Committee officials had to do it). No anxiety there.

I have also seen it in recent days as Netanyahu and his government ministers have responded to the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu is at his statesmanlike best when dealing with a crisis and, as in this case, dealing with a crisis where he has to reach out to other world leaders. Love him or hate him, Netanyahu is a world leader who knows how to lead.

So when a crisis such as coronavirus approaches the boiling point, Netanyahu as he did on two occasions spoke with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss cooperation especially on the technological solutions dealing with coronavirus, held a conference call with leaders of Middle East countries to discuss the crisis, and joined a conference call with European leaders in order to discuss challenges and cooperation between Israel and the other countries on coronavirus.

It allows him to look about as prime ministerial as one can get just as the rest of the newly elected lawmakers must decide who to recommend that the president tap to try to take the first crack at forming a government.

And at that point, perhaps the screen will split into thirds, because in addition to possibly working to form a coalition government or to prevent one from being formed, and to working to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Israel, Netanyahu could be headed to a Jerusalem courtroom for his corruption trial which is slated to begin on March 17 (though it could be postponed due to issues with the case material).

If Netanyahu truly wanted to look like a statesman, and truly wanted to help cure Israeli politics, he would announce that he is stepping down as head of the Likud party and taking a hiatus from politics. He could say that he is doing it for the good of the country and for the health of the country. That while he gives his full attention to his legal defense, another Likud leader can give his full attention to helping the country’s citizens and economy remain safe from the ravages of the coronavirus.

Netanyahu could save this country from a fourth election to take place several months from now, when even more Israelis would have to go to special polling places due to the coronavirus and there will not be a soul left who is willing to count those ballots.

I would love to spend some more time figuring out how many left-wing lawmakers Netanyahu would have to convince to defect to serve in a right-wing government in order to form a ruling coalition. But I have to run out to the store now to buy toilet paper and disposable gloves. And stocking up on nonperishables such as pasta would be a no-brainer, if Passover weren’t just a month away.

Let’s hope a new Israeli government, in any form, will last longer than the coronavirus crisis.