When we made aliyah 20 years ago, we moved to the same community as my husband’s three sisters. It gave us a very soft landing into our new life, our new home and our new, and sometimes crazy, country.

Our clan established some annual traditions, including hosting the entire mob for the major holidays. We took on the first night of Rosh Hashanah.

Each year, we have added places at the ever-expanding table, and then extra tables as our nieces and nephews got married and had children. The family meal had expanded to the point where we had to move most of the furniture out of our L-shaped dining and living room so that we could fit all the kids. Everyone contributes food, making their holiday favorites and specialties. And the clean up: it is all loud, messy and incredibly beautiful. And my in-laws came from their apartment in Jerusalem for the holiday to preside over their brood.

This year, my son-in-law was to come to our Rosh Hashanah table for the first time (the young couple went to his family for the holiday during their first year of marriage). But we will not have a house full to capacity with laughing young people, crying babies and sisters and brothers-in-law.

Our holiday has been upended, as most everything has in the last six months, by the coronavirus pandemic.

As I write this, Rosh Hashanah is less than a week away. The brisket and the soup chicken are in the freezer. I bought a beautiful pomegranate. We have reservations for the outdoor minyanim we were planning to attend, and where my husband was to lead the Musaf prayers. We were trying to figure out if we could properly social distance to host just one of my husband’s sisters and her husband.

And yet even these plans will now have to change.

Because we are not handling the coronavirus crisis very well. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel just days ago topped 4,000 – the highest daily rate since the start of the pandemic, and has remained in the upper 3,000s. The positive rate of the more than 43,000 tests carried out that day was 9%, which is very high. So high, in fact, it tipped the decision announced Sept. 13 to send the whole country – not just parts of it – into total lockdown ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

That means staying within 500 meters from home, no gatherings of more than 10, schools closed and most businesses closed.

It also means our holiday minyans will be curtailed. It means my married daughter will not be able to leave the city that she lives in to come be with us for the holiday, unless the couple leaves their home the day before and remains with us for the three-week closure. It could mean my soldier-son will be required to stay on his base. It means that even an outdoor, socially distanced holiday meal with my sister-in-law and her husband is now illegal.

I will try to use the quiet of this year’s holiday to reflect on the things that we do have, instead of on what is missing.

Thank God, we are (so far) healthy. We are working. Our children are pursuing their goals. We have food and a roof over our heads. We have each other. We have the community, even when we are not physically together.

Just a couple days ago, the a capella musical group The Maccabeats dropped their latest song for the holiday. Instead of a parody, they chose to create a beautiful separate-but-together version of “Bashana Haba’ah,” written in 1970 by the late Ehud Manor. Each of the singers is seen in their homes. Some of them have young children who they hold or hug as they sing. Tears began to roll down my cheeks –which is an unusual reaction to a Maccabeats song – because the refrain of the song really hit me. “Soon you’ll see how good it will be in the coming year.”

Marcy Oster is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Karnei Shomron, West Bank.