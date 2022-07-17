Hi Monica,
Can you research whether there might be COVID-19 boosters for those not able to take the current boosters? It is highly suspected that I developed peripheral neuropathy from the Moderna vaccine. Would there be anything that would not put people like myself in danger of developing the same, life altering side effect? I have been unable to address this question with a COVID-19 expert.
David
Hi David,
There have been studies released relating to neuropathy post COVID-19 vaccination with both mRNA vaccines, but the instances are rare.
A study released in June and printed through Cureus Journal of Medical Science, found small fiber neuropathy could be associated with the Moderna vaccine.
A study from last year in the National Library of Medicine discussed a case of small fiber neuropathy after a vaccination with Pfizer. The 57-year-old female patient presented one week after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine with “subacute onset of intense burning dysesthesias in the feet, gradually spreading to the calves and minimally into the hands, unaccompanied by other neurological or constitutional symptoms. There was no known prior COVID‐19 exposure; a COVID‐19 reverse‐transcriptase‐polymerase‐chain‐reaction test nine months before this presentation was negative. She was not on any medications and denied the use of alcohol.”
She was given gabapentin that improved her symptoms and two weeks later reported complete resolution of neuropathic pain.
Last year, the Food and Drug Administration warned that Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine can lead to an increased risk of a rare neurological condition known as Guillain-Barré syndrome.
Although regulators have found that the chances of developing the condition are low, they appear to be three to five times higher among recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine than among the general population in the United States.
So, while neurological instances are rare, they are possible.
But it’s not just the vaccines. Long-term COVID-19 can also cause neuropathy. Long haul clinics are finding neurological issues with people who had infections and are still trying to recover months later from lingering symptoms.
I know this isn’t an easy decision for you, but you need to discuss your concerns and options with your doctor.
Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.