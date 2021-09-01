Monica,

I’m fully vaccinated and I’m getting a puppy. Can I get COVID-19 from my puppy?

It’s very unlikely, if you’re fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, a small number of pets worldwide – including cats and dogs – have been reported to be infected with COVID-19, mostly after close contact with infected people.

Based on the information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.

The virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals including pets in some situations, mostly during close contact. If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets and other animals.

Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.