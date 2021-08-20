Dear Monica,

Can I mix COVID-19 vaccines?

The National Institutes of Health has started a phase ½ clinical trial testing mixing the vaccines, in the event we need boosters and only Pfizer has Emergency Use Authorization approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Waiting to hear preliminary results on that but EUA approval on the mix likely wouldn’t come until winter at the earliest. Without study data, health experts warn it’s not a good idea to try and get a booster on your own with a different vaccine.

