Monica,

I’m planning on traveling, do I need to bring my COVID vaccination card with me?

A number of places around the country are starting to require proof of vaccination. The best advice is to call ahead to the venue you plan on visiting and ask for their policy.

Meanwhile, take a picture of the front and back of your card and store it in your telephone. Samsung phones can store immunization status within Samsung Pay.

You can also keep pictures on your iPhone or start a new note and store the picture there.

There are also a number of apps you can upload your card to, including COVID Safe App offered by New York City. Other apps include Clear Health Pass, VaxYes, Airside and CommonPass. Keep in mind some institutions are creating their own apps.

You can also carry your actual card, but if you’re worried about losing it, make a copy and laminate that one and then keep the original somewhere safe.

But again, it’s wise to call ahead to find out what places will accept.

