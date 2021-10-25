Hi Monica,

I have so many questions about giving the COVID vaccine to my child, and I can’t find any answers. Can you help?

On Nov. 4, WKYC 3News will dedicate the 7 p.m. newscast to the vaccine issue regarding children. We will have three doctors from the region’s three main children’s hospitals on hand to answer questions from parents.

The vaccine “Town Hall” also will be streamed on WKYC.com, the WKYC YouTube channel and the WKYC Facebook page. We are asking people to begin submitting questions now, which you can do through my Facebook page, Monica Robins (WKYC), or via email at monicarobins@wkyc.com.

The question-and-answer program is scheduled for an hour and will be archived for those who may miss it.

