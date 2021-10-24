Hi Monica,

I signed my child up for the Vax-a-Million program earlier this year. Now I’m hearing there’s a new contest called Vax-2-School. Since my child is vaccinated and already entered, does he have a chance to win?

Individuals who entered but did not win Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawings are eligible, but they must enter the Ohio

Vax-2-School program, as entries do not carry over from Ohio Vax-A-Million. There is no required time frame during which past vaccinations must have occurred.

Ohioans ages 12 to 25 can enter online at ohiovax2school.com or by phone at 833-427-5634 to win one of 150 $10,000 scholarships, or one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The scholarships, awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school or career program of the winner’s choice. The Ohio Department of Health is using a portion of its Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund this innovative public outreach campaign and initiative.

In addition, if and when vaccines are approved for children ages 5 to 11, they too will be eligible to enter the contest.

A deadline to enter and drawing dates have not yet been announced. The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission will share those details in the weeks ahead, allowing as much time as possible for an emergency use authorization to be granted for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 5 to 11.

