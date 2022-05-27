It’s finally spring in Northeast Ohio and while we’re all enjoying the return of warmer temperatures, spring flowers and all things green, chances are the sniffling and sneezing has come back too – especially for those dealing with spring allergies.
Meanwhile, the BA 2 and newer BA 2.12.1 COVID-19 variants are pushing case numbers up again across the country and here in Ohio.
The good news is that while the variants are highly contagious, for most healthy people, the worst is a wicked head cold. You know what else feels like a wicked head cold at times? Spring allergies.
How do you know the difference between allergies and COVID?
Unlike COVID-19, seasonal allergies aren’t caused by a virus, they’re triggered by an immune system response to allergens, such as tree or grass pollen. But there are some differences so do a symptom check.
Both can cause sneezing and coughing, but only allergies will give you those itchy, watery eyes. Allergies will never give you a fever, muscle aches, vomiting or diarrhea, but COVID might.
While COVID-19 can cause shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, allergies don’t usually cause these symptoms unless you have a respiratory condition such as asthma that can be triggered by pollen exposure.
The trick to treating seasonal allergies is to get ahead of them. That means if you haven’t started over the counter or prescription antihistamines, nasal steroid sprays and decongestants, you might want to start. If you’re not sure, talk to your doctor.
Seasonal allergies may last several weeks so avoiding exposure is best, but let’s be real, that’s often impossible.
If the allergies make your life utterly miserable, keep the windows closed and turn on the AC or a fan to keep cool.
Avoid going outdoors on dry, windy days. The best time for relief is after a good rain, which clears pollen from the air.
Pay attention to the pollen count the WKYC weather team reports daily. Or find it on the Academy of Medicine of Cleveland and Northern Ohio pollen line at amcno.org/pollen-count.
Make washing your face a habit several times a day. Pollens can stick to your face and get into your eyes or nose. Wash your hands often to protect from both allergens and COVID.
If your nose is dry or constantly stuffed up, you might try a saline rinse or Neti pot. It can help wash pollens out of your nasal passages and moisturize your nostrils.
Avoid lawn mowing, weed pulling and other gardening chores that stir up allergens or hold off until the pollen settles down.
If you must do those chores, wear a face mask. You likely still have some laying around thanks to COVID.
Afterward, remove clothes you’ve worn outside and then take a shower to clear the pollen from your skin and hair.
Don’t hang laundry outside since pollen can stick to sheets and towels.
If you think allergy seasons are getting worse, you’re not wrong. Experts at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center say climate change may be to blame.
The warming climate and increased carbon dioxide levels in urban areas are leading to longer pollen seasons and higher pollen counts.
If you can’t get your allergies under control, talk to your doctor about immunotherapy. Allergy shots over a three-to-five-year period may help you find relief permanently.
However, keep in mind, scientists have identified about a hundred “new” allergens in the last three years.
Now back to COVID-19. As the weather warms up, so does party season. Graduation parties, weddings and other summer holiday parties will soon be heating up.
If you’re the host, best bet is to hold them outside if possible. We know the new COVID variants are highly transmissible, so even keeping that 6-foot distance indoors may not be enough according to Cleveland Clinic infectious disease specialist Dr. Daniel Culver.
If you’re coughing and sneezing and you’re not sure if you’ve been exposed to COVID or if it’s just seasonal allergies, he advises to get tested either by doing a home test or at a health center.
It’s a good idea to test a day before you attend an event too, such as a wedding, and then test again three days later.
If there’s a chance you may be around someone who is immunocompromised, or you yourself have an underlying condition, opt for the PCR test at a pharmacy or health center. Those tests are more accurate than the quick home antigen tests.
Occasionally seasonal allergies cause a sore throat, but this latest variant of omicron COVID BA. 2 definitely does. And the new subvariant, BA. 2.12.1, which is even more contagious, is soon going to be the dominant strain in the U.S.
While both may result in milder disease for many, those who are compromised are still at risk, especially if they’re not vaccinated or boosted.
Also, while a COVID infection may be a miserable cold for some, doctors say we’re still seeing several people develop “long COVID” symptoms.
Experts say up to 30% of people are having long COVID, which is considered four or more weeks of symptoms, such as shortness of breath, fatigue, hearing problems, dizziness and ocular symptoms.
If you’re 50 or older and it’s been at least four months since your last booster or if you have a compromised immune system, you are eligible for another mRNA booster to increase protection against severe disease from COVID-19.
Additionally, adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose with an mRNA vaccine.
While omicron and its variants have figured out how to skirt around the vaccine, keep in mind the vaccine was never intended to prevent a COVID infection. The purpose of vaccines is to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. And that’s exactly what they’re still doing, despite the changing variants and waning protection.
Should you boost now or wait until later in the summer?
Culver says those decisions are based on the individual. Those with compromised immune systems or conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease should get boosted as soon as they’re able.
If you’re healthy, consider who you’re around. Are you putting someone with a compromised immune system at risk? Are you around a child who can’t be vaccinated?
We’re likely going to need boosters every few months, so if you’re not sure if you should, talk to your doctor. Culver is also anticipating another increase in cases come cold and flu season.
The pandemic is not over, but we now have better tools to learn how to live with it. By now, you know what to do to prevent spread, so now is the time to start using COVID common sense.
Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.