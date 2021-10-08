Hi Monica,

How long do natural COVID-19 antibodies last? How does the vaccine affect those who have natural antibodies?

There is no test available that can tell you how many natural antibodies you have or if they’re enough to prevent infection.

According to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, 36%, or one out of three people had no natural immunity after a COVID-19 infection. The people in the study had different levels of illness, most had moderate disease, but some were asymptomatic and some experienced severe COVID-19. Of course, some people may develop a robust immune response to infection, but again, there is no test available that can tell you if it’s enough to resist reinfection. Other studies have shown that natural protection wanes after 90 days compared to the vaccine which are still effective six months later.

Doctors say those who have had COVID-19 should get vaccinated as soon as their symptoms are gone and they’re out of quarantine, because there’s no telling how long their natural protection will last, or if they even have any.

The bigger issue is the variants. Those who had COVID-19 last year or early on this year have very little protection against the delta variant or any other new variant. The vaccines do offer protection for delta.

One study compared natural immunity alone to natural immunity plus vaccination. They found that after infection, unvaccinated people were more than twice as likely to get reinfected again compared to fully vaccinated people.

Or you can just look at real world data. There is no country on the planet that has managed to bring the pandemic under control based on natural immunity. In countries like Brazil or Iran, even very high levels of natural infection have not stopped the virus.

The current data is clear. Natural immunity is not better. The COVID-19 vaccines create more effective and longer-lasting immunity