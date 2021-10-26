Hi Monica,

I just saw that your brain tumor is back. What does that mean, and what is going to happen to you?

I was diagnosed with a sphenoid wing orbital meningioma in July 2019. I underwent brain surgery in October of that year to remove as much as possible. The tumor was located behind my left eye and was pushing my eye out of my head.

Like many meningiomas, the tumor was benign. But when it comes to brain tumors, location is everything, and even non-cancerous tumors can be deadly. The first surgery had to leave behind residual tumor on my optic nerve, back of my left eye, eye socket and it’s sitting 3 millimeters from my carotid artery.

Every six months, I received an MRI to check to see if the tumor was growing. Unfortunately, the section in my eye socket did spread into my cavernous sinus where my carotid artery is also located.

I will have a second surgery in December, and recovery may take three months or more, depending on what they find. I may need facial reconstruction done because my tumor tends to grow into my bone, so they may have to drill out significant bone and then rebuild my face using bone and cartilage from my rib.

Fortunately for me, I live in Northeast Ohio and in May, Cleveland Clinic began doing a new type of procedure that is minimally invasive. I’ll do a more in-depth explanation in my next article.

Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.