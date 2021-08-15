Dear Monica,

Of the people hospitalized with breakthrough infection, is there a record of which vaccine they had been given?

No, the state does not keep that data. The majority of the fully vaccinated people hospitalized in Ohio since Jan 1. – just over 200 – and those who died – under 50 – were typically older and immunocompromised. Compared to nearly 17,000 hospitalized since Jan. 1 who were unvaccinated and nearly 7,000 unvaccinated who died during that period. Experts tell me it’s safe to assume the type of vaccine was a mix of all because both mRNA vaccines had the same initial efficacy and Johnson & Johnson was slightly less, but we don’t know for sure.

Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.