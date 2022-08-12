Doctors say three words: Get it now.
Everyone over age five can get at least one booster if they’ve received their initial primary two doses.
Those over 12 years old with compromised immune systems and anyone over age 50 are eligible for a second booster four months after the first boost.
The original COVID-19 vaccines still work at preventing serious disease and death, but we know protection wanes over time. Now that we’re dealing with omicron primarily, studies show extra protection matters.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, compared with people who received their primary series and two boosters, unvaccinated adults between ages 50 and 64 were 45 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 and unvaccinated seniors were 51 times more likely to be hospitalized.
Research in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report also showed that during delta and omicron in winter last year, those who had one booster were less likely to need hospitalization.
If we weren’t seeing a rise in cases, then waiting might have been advised, but unfortunately that’s not the case. So getting an extra boost now may protect you going into fall and cold and flu season.
We also don’t know exactly when those bivalent vaccines that contain omicron variants, will be available.
However, when they are available, experts say you’ll be able to get one anyway as long as you’ve had your primary doses.
As for side effects from boosters, yes, they are possible. They include soreness at injection site, fatigue, fever, chills.
Also, early data from both Pfizer and Moderna showed its bivalent vaccines that contain both the original COVID-19 and omicron, were moderately better than the original vaccine. The question is whether they’ll be effective if another new variant emerges.
Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.