I came to Cleveland in 1998 because it was as close as I could get to my hometown of Pittsburgh. My dad was still living there and I began to notice a serious mental decline on my visits home. He stopped paying bills, started maxing out credit cards, was forgetful and started to get lost when he ventured out.

I’d seen the behavior before. When my grandparents lived with us, my grandmother, my father’s mother, was referred to as “senile.” Today we know it as dementia or even Alzheimer’s disease. It’s a devastating illness, not only for the patient, but for the families, friends and caregivers.

There’s a lot of denial on both ends and when you realize it’s time you need help, you’re already far behind.

When I arrived at 3News, I didn’t intend to become the health reporter, but that’s the beat I was given. That’s when I realized God puts you where you need to be when you need to be there and I am forever grateful. Suddenly I had access to information, doctors and resources. Each time I learned something new, I’d share it on the air. I called it “Coping With Care.”

However, I will admit I was still way out of my league when it came to caring for my father. I didn’t understand his illness. Part of me thought he was fooling me, or maybe I just wished that was the case.

But before I knew it, I was in charge of his finances, bills, medical care and nearly everything else.

It was utterly overwhelming. But I did learn a few things I’d like to share with you. The first and most important thing is something I wished I would have done years earlier.

Have the tough conversation

Have that conversation you’ve been avoiding while your parents are still lucid and involved.

Get the health care power of attorney documents organized.

Ask them about their wishes for end of life care and then fill out the living will document.

Ask them whom they wish to appoint financial power of attorney if they become incapacitated or unable to handle their own affairs.

Update a will or make one if necessary. You can download all of these documents off the internet, just make sure they are state specific.

Ask them to preplan, and prepay if possible, for their funeral arrangements.

Ask them to put all of their wishes in writing and make copies for all of the children or anyone who may need to be involved.

Get any important documents notarized.

Ask them if it’s wise to start gifting assets, so less is in their name. This may be important if they’re on a fixed income and may eventually need long-term care and Medicaid help. There are rules for this and it’s tricky. According to Elder Law, under federal Medicaid law, transferring certain assets within five years before applying for Medicaid will incur a transfer penalty making you ineligible for a period of time, depending on how much money you transferred.

While federal law allows individuals to gift up to $15,000 a year in 2021 without having to pay a gift tax, Medicaid law still treats that gift as a transfer. Any transfer, including charitable donations, will come under scrutiny and may affect eligibility.

The state may request documentation explaining how a lot of cash was spent at once or over time. If you don’t have documentation showing that you received fair market value in return for a transferred asset, you risk a transfer penalty.

Certain transfers are exempt from this penalty. Even after entering a nursing home, you may transfer any asset to the following individuals without having to wait out a period of Medicaid ineligibility:

Your spouse

A trust for the sole benefit of your child who is blind or permanently disabled

A trust for the sole benefit of anyone under age 65 who is permanently disabled

In addition, special exceptions apply to the transfer of a home. The Medicaid applicant’s home may be transferred to the individuals above, and the applicant also may freely transfer their home to the following individuals without incurring a transfer penalty:

A child who is under age 21

A child who is blind or disabled (the house does not have to be in a trust)

A sibling who has lived in the home during the year preceding the applicant’s institutionalization and who already holds an equity interest in the home

A “caretaker child,” who is defined as a child of the applicant who lived in the house for at least two years prior to the applicant’s institutionalization and who, during that period, provided care that allowed the applicant to avoid a nursing home stay.

Before giving away assets or property, check with an attorney to make sure it won’t impact Medicaid eligibility.

Let’s talk about caregiving

As a caregiver, find a facility that offers a “dementia virtual tour” exercise so you can better understand how to communicate with them in the event they experience memory loss. You can do this long before your loved one needs this kind of care.

If they’re still relatively young, ask them to consider purchasing long-term care insurance if they can afford it.

If you’re already behind and noticing symptoms:

Get them medically evaluated and keep a journal of everything you’re noticing. Our local hospitals have excellent geriatric care and can guide you through this process.

Reach out to resources. The Cleveland chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is a perfect place to start. If needed, a recent $1 million donation is providing funding for in-home care to give caregivers a break. Go to alz.org and search for the Cleveland chapter to get more information and view eligibility requirements.

Reach out to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging and the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging for additional information and resources.

If you are the primary caregiver, remember this: If you don’t take care of yourself, you’re useless as a caregiver for anyone else. It is imperative that you remember to ask for help and take a break. Self-care is not about a spa day, it’s about survival and the stress caregivers endure is immense.

Believe me when I tell you I know none of this is easy. But if you start planning and learning about additional resources now, it will make the transition somewhat smoother.

Thinking about these issues and planning ahead is not an easy discussion you want to have with your parents. So parents, you should take the initiative and have this conversation with your kids. This will ensure you take control of your future and make sure they know exactly what you wish.

I avoided the conversation with my father until I had to have it. I wished I wouldn’t have waited, but at the end, I was incredibly grateful that he prepared me ahead of time for decisions I had to make. They were his decisions, not mine, and it took an immense amount of pressure off of me and gave me comfort knowing it’s what he wanted.

Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.