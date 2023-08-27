Why do I keep getting stomach issues during heat waves?
Ever notice how you tend to lose your appetite on really hot days? High temperatures can actually knock your gut microbiome out of balance.
“Temperature is an important factor in controlling the growth of micro organisms, so if you are hot ... (it is) encouraging the growth of the bad guys,” said Mahmoud Ghannoum, a professor and director of the Integrated Microbiome Core and the Center for Medical Mycology at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
Studies show heat can change the bacterial composition of the gastrointestinal tract and may explain stomach pain, gas, bloating, diarrhea and other issues in hot weather.
Too much bad bacteria can wreck your immune system, too.
“These bad micro organisms form what they call digestive plaque similar to the plaque on your teeth, and too much of them will prevent the absorption of nutrients,” Ghannoum said.
He said there are three things you can do to reverse the trouble: addressing diet, lifestyle and reducing stress.
Boost your good bacteria with a probiotic supplement or from foods such as yogurt and kefir. You can also consume fermented foods such as sauerkraut, tempeh, kimchi, miso and kombucha, and even snacking on pickles can help.
Just look for “live” or “active” cultures on the labels of foods targeting gut health.
“By improving our immunity, guess what? We will have less inflammation, and that’s why we have less digestive GI symptoms,” Ghannoum said.
Prebiotic foods feed the good bacteria, especially leafy greens. Fiber is also key, so eat more vegetables when the heat rises.
Avoid dairy during hot weather. Especially milk, butter, ice cream and cheese. Dairy can actually heat the body up.
Another bad contributor you need to avoid is sugar.
“Too much sugar encourages the growth of bad bacteria, not only bad bacteria but also bad fungus,” Ghannoum said.
Your body can’t break down sugar so it ferments in your bowels and creates yeast or fungus that feeds the bad bacteria. It also causes bloating and gas.
When your bad bacteria is out of whack, GI upset isn’t the only thing you’ll notice. It can also impact your weight, skin, mood, concentration as well as cause fatigue and insomnia. Managing stress is key too because high stress can lead to big sugar cravings, creating a vicious cycle.
Exercise can certainly help. Try to get in at least a brisk walk for 30 minutes a day. It will help your digestion and may ease some stress.
Is there really a link between gum disease and dementia?
There are now several studies linking the bacteria associated with periodontal disease to Alzheimer’s disease. The latest from the Forsyth Institute connects the plaque on your teeth to the amyloid plaque in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
Researchers found oral bacteria can travel from the mouth to the brain, and gum disease causes changes to the brain cells that are meant to defend your brain from amyloid plaque.
Another analysis by the National Institute on Aging suggests the bacteria that causes chronic inflammation, such as gum disease, are associated with the development of Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.
“People will start to seek help when they start to get more forgetful, especially when their independence is starting to get affected, and forgetfulness seems to be the first line,” said Dr. Kathleen Rogers, chief of geriatric medicine at Cleveland Clinic Akron. “But for example, with vascular, you will see all of a sudden there is a stepwise decline with the patient where they were so independent and now needing more help.”
Also, here’s an update on the new medication approved last week for early onset Alzheimer’s. The Ahead Study, aheadstudy.org, which is the clinical trial that studied Lecanemab, or Leqembi, is now looking to see if the drug can effectively delay or prevent Alzheimer’s if it’s started before any symptoms appear. The study is now recruiting people as young as age 55 who are at risk for Alzheimer’s disease, and both Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are participating locations.
Eligible participants are healthy adults between ages 55 and 80 who have not been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The ahead study is a four-year clinical trial and requires participants to go through physical exams, memory and thinking tests, PET scans and MRIs and once or twice a month IV infusions of either Leqembi or a placebo.
Here are the study’s local contacts:
Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health
Tabitha Yates, yatest2@ccf.org
216-442-3810
1950 E. 89th St.
Cleveland, OH 44106
University Hospitals Neurology & Neurosurgery Research
Susie Sami, susie.sami@uhhospitals.org
216-464-6467
3619 Park East Drive
Beachwood, OH 44122
