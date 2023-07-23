If you’ve waited days or weeks for your insurance company to approve a medical procedure, device or medication, you’re not alone.
Nearly all health insurers use prior authorization requirements, meaning your health provider must prove why you need what they’re prescribing to your health insurer.
Health insurers use it as a cost-control measure.
Now there’s a bill before the Ohio State Legislature, House Bill 130, that could streamline the process.
“We know that the American Medical Association is tracking over 90 pieces of prior authorization legislation across 30 states right now and this is a topic that is important to a lot of people, not just here in Ohio. So, this should be at the top of these legislative agendas,” Sean Humphreys said.
Humphreys, a Twinsburg resident, battles rheumatoid arthritis and had to wait for his insurance to approve new medication when the old one he was taking no longer worked.
“When you experience those delays, when you’re in pain or have inflammation or in discomfort, in the case of my rheumatologist and my experience, that delay means risk of joint damage and once you incur joint damage, you really can’t reverse it,” Humphreys said.
H.B. 130 would streamline prior authorization and give a yearlong exemption to providers who typically have 80% of their requests approved. So, they could avoid all the paperwork involved.
“We know on average, physicians and their clinical staff are spending about 13 hours a week dealing with the hassles of prior authorizations,” Monica Hueckel, vice president of advocacy for the Ohio State Medical Association, said.
“It’s not just the expensive surgeries that we’re seeing in the health care space anymore. It’s everything from Tamiflu to Z packs to diabetic supplies, things that are actually pretty low cost in the health care space.”
H.B. 130 was introduced in March and is in the insurance committee. Several health care agencies are supporting the measure and Hueckel said it’s also getting bipartisan support in the legislature.
Hueckel said he expected it to come out of committee after summer.
To read the measure, visit bit.ly/3O1ucZA.
