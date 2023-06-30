Q. Is hair loss a side effect of Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro injectable diabetes drugs when used for weight loss?
A. While hair loss isn’t listed as a side effect of Wegovy or Ozempic, 3% of Wegovy clinical trial participants did report hair loss compared to 1% of people who received the placebo.
We know they work. Thousands of people have shed pounds in weeks after using one of the semaglutide diabetes medications.
Only Wegovy is U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved for weight loss as of now, but be warned if the weight is falling off fast, something else may start falling out too and it likely has little to do with the medication.
Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal said she’s seeing 15 to 20 patients a week dealing with significant hair loss and all of them are using the weight loss drugs.
Hair starts coming out around three months after they begin the medication. She said it’s not necessarily a side effect of the actual drug, but fallout from the rapid weight loss.
“It’s massive amounts of shedding up to even 50% of their hair, they see their hair in the shower, on their clothes, on their bedsheets there’s just hair everywhere,” Khetarpal said.
This condition is known as telogen effluvium, or stress shedding.
And there may be several reasons why this is happening.
Semaglutide works by acting like the GLP-1 hormone. This is the hormone your brain uses to regulate appetite. The medication mimics the hormone and essentially tricks your brain and suppresses your appetite.
That means you eat less and take in fewer calories. Calorie restriction limits nutrients that your hair needs, so that could be one reason why your hair starts to fall out.
Fast weight loss also impacts hormones.
Women store estrogen in adipose tissue, or fat. When they lose weight fast, their hormone levels drop significantly which can lead to hair loss.
Both short-term and chronic stress, which causes a rise in the stress hormone cortisol, can also cause hair loss. Rapid weight loss is a stress to the body.
However, there is some good news.
“Just like when they stop the medication, they stop losing weight, it will take time for the hair loss to stop but it’s important to know that the hair does come back, this is not permanent hair loss,” Khetarpal said.
And if you’re considering one of these medications, there are preventative measures.
“Using topical Minoxidil, which is over the counter, comes in a liquid or foam that can certainly help if you apply it every day or I’ve been giving oral Minoxidil to my patients at the start of this journey,” Khetarpal said.
She added it’s important to take a multi-vitamin daily, make sure to eat 60 to 80 grams of protein daily, exercise so you don’t lose muscle and try to have the weight come off more slowly.
Those who lost weight more gradually usually didn’t deal with the hair loss issue.
