Dear Monica,
I am 70 years old and have had my two shots and my first booster – all three being Pfizer. I have gotten very sick all three times with a 102 degree fever, chills, weakness and slept for about 36 hours straight. My question is – do you have any reason to think that the Novavax vaccine would perhaps not tend to make me sick?
Lynn
Hi Lynn,
Let me start with updating you on where Novavax stands in the approval process. While nearly 13 million people in the European Union already had the traditional protein-based shot, it was just approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration July 13.
An advisory committee previously overwhelmingly recommended the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, called Nuvaxovid, but shortly before that meeting, the company made changes to its manufacturing process. That set the approval process back. Now, we’re waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sign off as well.
Novavax uses a different technology than the three others already in use. It’s a simpler, more traditional approach that’s been used for decades. Instead of prompting the body to make its own version of the spike protein, the protein is made in a lab and then delivered when injected. It’s the same method of flu shots, shingles and hepatitis B vaccines.
Because of the traditional nature, many hope it will encourage those who were wary of the mRNA versions of Pfizer and Moderna to choose this vaccine. But recent studies showed about 77% of the unvaccinated said they still wouldn’t get it, even if Novavax was available.
Experts point to misinformation that is still circulating as much of the cause for the hesitancy.
The Novavax vaccine may be an appealing booster dose if the company can prove its shot offers strong levels of protection following mRNA vaccination. That clinical trial data likely won’t be available until September.
The good news though is the company says its vaccine will contain the omicron variant, but it’s still struggling to ramp up production. Even if it’s approved, it may take time before it’s widely available.
Now back to your question relating to side effects. Unfortunately there’s a lot of data that isn’t yet available.
According to Novavax’s study, the side effects are similar to the other vaccines, but not as intense. However that doesn’t mean you won’t have any, nor does it mean they won’t be as severe.
However, this study was only based on the Novavax vaccine, not on people who had the other shots first.
You likely got “sick” because your body mounted a strong immune response to the other shots you received. That’s actually a very good thing.
Here’s what the Novavax study found in 30,000 participants:
While side effects occurred after the first dose, they were more common after the second dose. Common side effects included:
• Tenderness at the injection site for 73% of participants;
• pain upon and after vaccination for 60% of participants;
• fatigue for 50% of the participants;
• muscle pain for 48% of participants;
• headache for 44% of participants and
• malaise for 39% of participants.
Less common side effects after the second dose included:
• Fever for 6% of participants, including severe cases for 0.37%;
• nausea and vomiting for 11% of participants, including severe cases for 0.23% and
• joint pain for 22% of participants, including severe cases for 2.44%.
A smaller trial including 15,187 participants in the UK found similar results.
I suggest you talk to your doctor about your options.
Monica Robins is the Senior Health Correspondent at 3News. The information provided in this column is for educational and informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this column or on our website.